Beauregard football coach Rob Carter hired at Sylacauga

Rob Carter’s tenure as Beauregard’s football coach came to an end Wednesday.
Carter was officially approved as Sylacauga’s new football coach at a school board meeting early Wednesday afternoon. He takes over as Aggies’ head coach after spending the last seven seasons as Hornets head coach.
Carter, who was also Beauregard’s athletic director and head track coach, leaves after posting a 50-28 record during his time at the helm of the Hornets’ football program. Carter led the team to three consecutive double-digit win seasons from 2015 to 2017 and was responsible for two of the three region titles in the program’s 58-year history.
Carter led Beauregard to a 13-1 record in 2016, a season that ended with a 33-13 victory over Wenonah in the Class 5A state championship game to give the Hornets their first state title in program history.
Carter’s Hornets struggled with an inexperienced roster in 2019 and ended the season with a 1-9 record. They bounced back in his final season by going 4-6.
Carter took over as Beauregard head coach prior to the 2014 season after spending eight years as an assistant coach for the Hornets, including the last two as offensive coordinator under Smitty Grider. Prior to that, Carter was an assistant at Crenshaw Christian and also had stops at Lanett and Russell County.
Carter takes over a Sylacauga team that has been a consistent Class 5A program. The Aggies have not had a losing season since 2007 and have made the postseason for nine straight years.
“It’s a great hire, and I think he is going to do great things for Sylacauga and carry on the tradition of winning and producing good citizens,” Sylacauga athletic director Bobby Hall told the Daily Home’s Tyler Waldrep.
The Aggies went 7-3 in Andrew Zow’s only season as head coach in 2020, which included a 51-19 victory over Beauregard in region play on Oct. 9. Sylacauga’s season ended with a 49-13 loss to Faith Academy to open the state playoffs.
Zow announced in January he was leaving Sylacauga for a position at Clemson within the football team’s player development program.
Carter’s replacement at Beauregard will only be the team’s third different head coach since 2005. The Hornets will be seeking their first winning season since 2017 when they return to the field this fall.