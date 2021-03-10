Beauregard football coach Rob Carter hired at Sylacauga

Rob Carter’s tenure as Beauregard’s football coach came to an end Wednesday.

Carter was officially approved as Sylacauga’s new football coach at a school board meeting early Wednesday afternoon. He takes over as Aggies’ head coach after spending the last seven seasons as Hornets head coach.

Carter, who was also Beauregard’s athletic director and head track coach, leaves after posting a 50-28 record during his time at the helm of the Hornets’ football program. Carter led the team to three consecutive double-digit win seasons from 2015 to 2017 and was responsible for two of the three region titles in the program’s 58-year history.

Carter led Beauregard to a 13-1 record in 2016, a season that ended with a 33-13 victory over Wenonah in the Class 5A state championship game to give the Hornets their first state title in program history.

Carter’s Hornets struggled with an inexperienced roster in 2019 and ended the season with a 1-9 record. They bounced back in his final season by going 4-6.