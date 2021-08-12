Beauregard football is entering a new season under a new coach. Can the Hornets open the new era with a splash?

OFFENSE
Justin Jones comes to Beauregard quoting Smokey and the Bandit:
“We’ve got a long way to go, and a short time to get there.”
If they can fill out their jerseys and live up to the program’s past potential, the Hornets might just make it before onlookers expect.
Jones comes into his first season with Beauregard after being hired in April. His early work has seemed to deal less with X’s and O’s and more with establishing a new culture in the program.
The Hornets have 80+ players ready to suit up this season, Jones said, but the first challenge after staff turnover will surely be getting all those players on the same heartbeat going at a new rhythm.
So far, Jones has praised how his team has bought in.
“We live by a blueprint that says, ‘Go hard. Do right. Expect to win.’ — and it has to be in that order,” Jones said.
The Hornets on offense will often turn to senior wide receiver CJ Reese, an explosive playmaker on the field who Jones said has been a leader by example off the field as well in the offseason.
“It’s been really amazing having somebody to come in here and just push us every day, and fully believe and stick to the blueprint,” Reese said of Jones. “That’s all you’ve got to do to make it better. The only way to go is up, so as long as we stick to the blueprint, we’ll do better.”
DEFENSE
On defense, the Hornets are moving to the 3-3 stack scheme Jones brings from Prattville.
Jones served as the defensive coordinator for the Lions last season.
Prattville last season held both Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore to just 10 points each in wins for the Lions. Prattville held Dothan scoreless and held Smiths Station to just three points.
Before that, he coached Cordova in 2019 following a five-year stint at New Brocton.
He’s new to the area but he’s familiar with the success Beauregard has had in the past — so he knows what the Hornets are capable of as a program.
“Beauregard’s a place that’s had success,” Jones said. “Beauregard’s one of those few places in East Alabama that does have one of them rings on their finger. They know what success looks like. And it’s our job as a staff to lay that foundation that’s going to get us back to that success that the community deserves and these kids deserve as well.
“For us, it’s about establishing that blueprint as quickly as possible.”
Jones said the nucleus of his roster is its big sophomore and junior classes. He only has nine seniors playing football, but the ones he has have been stepping up as leaders. He says that’s vital.
“I tell these kids all the time, ‘We’re going to be good sooner or later. I’d rather be good sooner than later,’” Jones said.