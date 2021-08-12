Beauregard football is entering a new season under a new coach. Can the Hornets open the new era with a splash?

OFFENSE

Justin Jones comes to Beauregard quoting Smokey and the Bandit:

“We’ve got a long way to go, and a short time to get there.”

If they can fill out their jerseys and live up to the program’s past potential, the Hornets might just make it before onlookers expect.

Jones comes into his first season with Beauregard after being hired in April. His early work has seemed to deal less with X’s and O’s and more with establishing a new culture in the program.

The Hornets have 80+ players ready to suit up this season, Jones said, but the first challenge after staff turnover will surely be getting all those players on the same heartbeat going at a new rhythm.

So far, Jones has praised how his team has bought in.

“We live by a blueprint that says, ‘Go hard. Do right. Expect to win.’ — and it has to be in that order,” Jones said.

The Hornets on offense will often turn to senior wide receiver CJ Reese, an explosive playmaker on the field who Jones said has been a leader by example off the field as well in the offseason.