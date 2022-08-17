Beauregard football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Senior Riley McLeod is back on the offensive line for his senior season. He lists himself at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. As a junior he graded out at 85-percent with 39 pancake blocks.
“We were a very young team last year,” Jones said. “We only had eight seniors on our roster, and that’s a 80-plus-man roster. So we have a lot of returning guys.”
DEFENSE
Kyan Maloy leads the Beauregard defense, returning after being named to the ASWA all-state team as a junior.
Last season, he tallied 53 total tackles and four interceptions. He also returned kicks for 712 total yards and five touchdowns.
“We just want to go in having a great mindset, play hard football, and see if we can make it back to playoffs, because we haven’t made it for a few years,” Maloy said.
Beauregard’s defense seemed to click at the end of the season last year. Beauregard ended the 2021 schedule with back-to-back wins, first a 41-14 win over Elmore County in which the defense allowed the lowest opposing score of the season up to that point, then a 35-0 shutout win over Holt in which the defense couldn’t have played better on the scoreboard.
Defensive end Jacob Clark helps spearhead that Beauregard defense on the line.
“It starts up front, so for us, having returners on the offensive line, and having returners like Jacob on the defensive line, that’s a major component,” Jones said. “It’s one thing to have skill kids. Those guys can play and those guys can run, but, man, in them trenches, at the end of the day, that’s where it’s going to be won and lost. So for us to have that group of guys coming back, we feel very fortunate to have that group coming back.”