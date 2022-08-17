 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Beauregard football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Beauregard

Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy runs with the ball during the Hornets’ game against Holtville last season in Beauregard.

 Justin Lee/

OFFENSE

Head coach Justin Jones will tell anyone who asks what the blueprint is at Beauregard.

Go hard, do right, and expect to win. “And it’s got to be in that order,” he says.

The Hornets will try to get closer to accomplishing the trifecta this season in the program’s second season under Jones.

He came to Beauregard at a time of rebuild. Beauregard only lost eight seniors last season, putting a young group out on the field during a 4-6 campaign.

But those Hornets have the chance to show how much they’ve grown in 2022.

“With a lot coming back, the expectations are always going to be high for us,” Jones said flatly this preseason.

AJ Wallace, a transfer from Moody, will look to take the reins for the Hornets at quarterback. He’ll be helped by the returners Beauregard has up front on the offensive line.

Senior Riley McLeod is back on the offensive line for his senior season. He lists himself at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. As a junior he graded out at 85-percent with 39 pancake blocks.

“We were a very young team last year,” Jones said. “We only had eight seniors on our roster, and that’s a 80-plus-man roster. So we have a lot of returning guys.”

DEFENSE

Kyan Maloy leads the Beauregard defense, returning after being named to the ASWA all-state team as a junior.

Last season, he tallied 53 total tackles and four interceptions. He also returned kicks for 712 total yards and five touchdowns.

“We just want to go in having a great mindset, play hard football, and see if we can make it back to playoffs, because we haven’t made it for a few years,” Maloy said.

Beauregard’s defense seemed to click at the end of the season last year. Beauregard ended the 2021 schedule with back-to-back wins, first a 41-14 win over Elmore County in which the defense allowed the lowest opposing score of the season up to that point, then a 35-0 shutout win over Holt in which the defense couldn’t have played better on the scoreboard.

Defensive end Jacob Clark helps spearhead that Beauregard defense on the line.

“It starts up front, so for us, having returners on the offensive line, and having returners like Jacob on the defensive line, that’s a major component,” Jones said. “It’s one thing to have skill kids. Those guys can play and those guys can run, but, man, in them trenches, at the end of the day, that’s where it’s going to be won and lost. So for us to have that group of guys coming back, we feel very fortunate to have that group coming back.”

