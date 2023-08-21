The Hornets are on a mission in 2023.

After getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season and finishing second in the region with a 10-2 record, Beauregad hopes to take that next step further.

“Our goal this year is to continue the success we’ve had against the opponents we’ve had and then find a way to find some success against some Hall of Fame coaches and their programs,” said head coach Justin Jones.

Entering his third season as head coach at Beauregard, Jones emphasizes his players living and practicing by a blueprint and as they’ve established that culture, the results have followed.

The goal of Jones’ staff is to “make sure that our product is a high quality,” and from there, their physical approach makes it easy to win games.

The Hornets lose some pieces going into 2023 but return key pieces including running back Jacori Tarver. Tarver was a workhorse in his junior season and rushed for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He’ll be protected by senior offensive lineman Dustin Tarver.

Departed quarterback AJ Wallace and athlete Kyan Maloy were a big piece of product last season and will be hard to replace, but receiver Javonn Holman will be another big returner after 784 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior year.

Defensive back TJ Barker and lineman KD Pitts will hold things down on the defensive side, bringing experience and physicality to a defense that held most of last season’s opponents to scoring in the teens while the offense ran away with the game.

Linebacker ZJ Grady enters his junior season after a massive sophomore year — 34 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Defensive back Brandon Dixon enters his senior year after logging 38 solo tackles and eight tackles for loss in 2023.

Dixon is a third-year starter who can make his voice and presence felt, with years of winning under his belt.

Those different areas of experience will be what the Hornets build around as they work to extend their season as long as possible, which is the goal at the end of the day.

“I don’t think you’re ever there until you’re having a ceremony after Christmas,” Jones said. “That’s the standard.”

Last year, Beauregard wrapped up on Nov. 11 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, so Jones knows that the true celebrating happens when the team is playing for a few more weeks after that.

The team, too, felt that disappointment after keeping an eye on the rest of the playoff race.

“I think our young men understand last year was great, but I think after the end of the season and how the rest of the playoffs went, I think our young men became even more hungry,” Jones said.

Beauregard Hornets >> Head Coach: Justin Jones (3rd season at BHS; 14-8 record) >> Stadium: Hornet Stadium >> Region: Class 5A, Region 4 >> 2022 record: 10-2 (4-1) >> Last playoff appearance: 2022 >> Last region title: 2017 >> State titles: 2016

Beauregard 2023 football schedule Aug. 24: vs. Selma (Cramton Bowl) Sept. 1: vs. Central Hayneville Sept. 8: vs. Valley* Sept. 15: at Tallassee* Sept. 22: vs Charles Henderson Oct. 6: at Sylacauga* Oct. 13: vs. Elmore County*​ Oct. 20: vs. Central Clay County* Oct. 27: at Jemison Nov. 3: vs. Lincoln *-denotes Region 4-5A game

