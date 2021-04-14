Beauregard introduces new football coach Justin Jones

“And for us, it was the community, the family atmosphere that my family needed to come here.”

His wife Joni is a teacher and they have four children: Anna, Abby, Jacub and Kaleb.

Jones earned a master’s degree in physical education from West Alabama in 2008. He served as an assistant at Enterprise from 2005 through the 2010 season, before being named head coach at Florala and coaching the team through two seasons in 2011 and 2012. He took over a team that won one game in 2010, and had another one-win season in 2011 before building the program into a six-win team in 2012.

He returned to Enterprise to serve as an assistant during the 2013 season before starting his stint at New Brocton.

He left New Brocton to coach Cordovan in 2019, winning five games and taking the team to the playoffs before jumping to serve as defensive coordinator at Class 7A Prattville. He coached there under former Opelika coach Caleb Ross, who left after the season to join the staff at Troy.

Jones said he understands that Beauregard people would like to get back to the postseason and to championship contention — and that his goal is to get the program back there.