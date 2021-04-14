Beauregard introduces new football coach Justin Jones

Beauregard High School has named Justin Jones as the new head coach of the Hornets football program.
Jones was introduced at a press conference Wednesday at the school.
Jones comes to Beauregard by way of Prattville, where he served as defensive coordinator last season.
He spoke at the podium in the auditorium, introduced his family to the school, and shook hands with his new players — all while surrounded by proud blue and gold.
“I’m excited to get started,” Jones said.
Jones comes to Beauregard with 16 years of coaching experience under his belt, with seven as a head coach. Jones has previously served as head coach a Cordova, New Brocton and Florala.
In five seasons at New Brocton from 2014 to 2018, he led the team to five playoff appearances in Class 2A and saw 10 players sign football scholarships.
Jones becomes the 17th head coach in the history of Beauregard football, replacing former coach Rob Carter, who was hired at Sylacauga last month.
He inherits a Beauregard program that won the state championship in 2016 but has struggled in each of the last two seasons.
“I think it’s the history of the place. They’ve had so much success over the past 15, 20 years,” Jones said when asked about what attracted him to Beauregard.
“And for us, it was the community, the family atmosphere that my family needed to come here.”
His wife Joni is a teacher and they have four children: Anna, Abby, Jacub and Kaleb.
Jones earned a master’s degree in physical education from West Alabama in 2008. He served as an assistant at Enterprise from 2005 through the 2010 season, before being named head coach at Florala and coaching the team through two seasons in 2011 and 2012. He took over a team that won one game in 2010, and had another one-win season in 2011 before building the program into a six-win team in 2012.
He returned to Enterprise to serve as an assistant during the 2013 season before starting his stint at New Brocton.
He left New Brocton to coach Cordovan in 2019, winning five games and taking the team to the playoffs before jumping to serve as defensive coordinator at Class 7A Prattville. He coached there under former Opelika coach Caleb Ross, who left after the season to join the staff at Troy.
Jones said he understands that Beauregard people would like to get back to the postseason and to championship contention — and that his goal is to get the program back there.
“There’s no doubt,” Jones said. “And to me, any coach that really has a drive and a passion and a desire, that should be your goal anyway. It doesn’t really matter where it is. But here, it’s exciting because those are the type of expectations that people have. And our goal is, of course, to get us headed in that direction again.”
Beauregard earned three wins on the field last season plus one forfeit, following a one-win season. Jones said the turnaround can begin now, as he and his coaches and players work to establish a new culture under a new coach.
“For us, it’s making sure that kids, the coaches — even from the assistant principal to the math teacher — everybody understands the expectations and the standards,” Jones said. “I think that’s where it starts, is helping everybody to understand what’s going to be expected and then what the standard is, and let’s try to meet that stand every day. I think that’s the key to getting started.
“And then like we said, understanding the value of hard work. I think that’s important in our society, not just in the game of football, but teaching young men to understand that value and how that’s going to help them in their life-long goal.”