Beauregard off to undefeated start after big road win at Valley

VALLEY — In a runaway win in its first region game, the Beauregard Hornets defeated Valley 31-14.

Quarterback AJ Wallace was the life of the offense, rushing for 180 yards and passing for 95 more. Six different Hornets contributed yardage, combining for 475 yards of total offense.

Running back Jaqualen Barnes also ran for 154 rushing yards, like a battering ram complementing Wallace’s speed.

All the ingredients made for a perfect recipe to push Beauregard to a perfect start to the season — 3-0.

“We had a great game plan tonight and we were able to execute,” Beauregard head coach Justin Jones said. “That’s what I talked about all week, is letting our blueprint be part of our execution. Our kids did that tonight and we were blessed to come away with a victory and our first region win.”

Beauregard moves to 1-0 in Region 4-5. Valley fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.

“Hats go off to Beauregard. They hit us in the mouth. We came out flat,” Valley head coach Adam Hunter said. “They came out and wanted it more. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and our kids have got to wake up and play a bit more physically.”

Things seemed dicey when the Hornets fumbled the ball on their first drive, but Wallace recovered and, two plays later, kicker Logan Ballew nailed a 38-yard field goal to secure a lead the team would not give up.

They followed up in the second quarter with a six-yard touchdown pass from Wallace to Christopher Gamble, who would have the play of the game on the next drive.

Facing a third-and-six situation on his own 36-yard line, Wallace again found Gamble, who broke into space and went to the house for a 64-yard touchdown on just the third play of the drive to make it 17-0.

When Valley answered with a Cam Dooley touchdown pass from Chase Childs, Beauregard counterpunched right back with a score by Jacori Tarver to make it 24-7 going into the halftime break.

Dooley shined for Valley, but in the second half, with a wide margin on the scoreboard and the Rams resorting to pass, the Hornet defense notched a number of sacks that slowed him down.

Dooley accounted for both his team’s touchdowns, one a seven-yard pass and the other a four-yard run, but Beauregard was in firm command of the game and penalties on the Rams didn’t help their efforts.

With no shortage of explosive plays, Beauregard’s third-quarter touchdown came on a 35-yard run from Tarver. That play that blew open the game.

Beauregard will host Tallassee next week for another big region battle.

“We’ve got to start doing the right things daily,” Jones said. “Making those right choices on a daily basis helps sow those seeds so we can reap those harvests on Friday night.”

BEAUREGARD 31, VALLEY 14

Beauregard— 3 21 7 0 — 31

Valley— 0 7 7 0 — 14

First quarter

BEA— Logan Ballew 38 kick, 5:34

Second quarter

BEA— Christopher Gamble 6 pass from AJ Wallace (kick good), 6:58

BEA—Gamble 64 pass from Wallace (kick good), 3:11

VAL—Chase Childs 7 pass from Cam Dooley (kick good), 1:25

BEA—Jacori Tarver 3 run (kick good), 0:02

Third quarter

VAL—Dooley 4 run (kick good), 5:05

BEA—Tarver 35 run (kick good), 3:17