Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County

Beauregard is just one win away from a region title.

The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.

In the win over Elmore County, Beauregard quarterback AJ Wallace finished 8-for-10 through the air with 173 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran in another touchdown, finishing with 43 yards and that score on 11 carries on the ground.

Javonn Holman caught two of Wallace’s touchdown passes, finishing with 107 yards and two scores on three catches.

Jacori Tarver rolled up 185 rushing yards on 14 carries.