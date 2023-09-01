Justin Jones and Beauregard gather up in the huddle the same way after every game:

“What’s better than being 1-0?”

“Being 2-0.”

The Hornets are on the same heartbeat: That’s the mantra they use after the game, in interviews, and all the way into the locker room.

Together, they’re following the blueprint for success laid down by Jones and which also echoes around the team wherever they go.

It’s that blueprint that Beauregard hopes will guide them through the rest of the year, looking to chase down a region championship and a second 10-win season.

Beauregard enters region play next week still unbeaten after a 47-0 shutout of Central-Hayneville on Friday. The blueprint and their one heartbeat was evident then, when Beauregard rolled through its depth chart and seemingly every player saw the field gaining valuable experience which they could use later this season.

“It’s important for the confidence of our kids, believing in our system, our blueprint and our standard,” Jones said. This week, it began with coach Adam Wallace and staff’s plan to rotate in more quarterbacks beyond senior Trent Moulton, who started in last week’s win over Selma.

“The guys prepared all week. They had a plan they wanted to try and execute as far as getting all those quarterbacks some live snaps and they were able to do that tonight,” Jones said. “That was key.”

Moulton had a role carved out, albeit a small one. He led three drives.

“I told the boys our goal on the first drive was to score,” Moulton said. “Came in on the second drive. Goal: score.”

That goal was accomplished — Beauregard scored on its first two drives, with Moulton connecting passed to Kajaden Holloway and Corday Stinson for 66- and 18-yard touchdowns, respectively.

The third drive was a one-play drive after a long kickoff return, which saw Moulton connect with a wide-open Stinson in the left corner of the end zone for the quarterback’s third touchdown pass of the night. He certainly executed his job, finishing 4-of-6 on pass attempts for 104 yards, three touchdowns and an average 26 yards per completion.

“Everybody’s hyped up, ready to go, running down the sideline screaming,” Moulton said. After establishing a comfortable lead, the rest of the roster took over.

Eight different players logged a carry. Six different receivers had a catch. The Hornets finished with only 289 yards of total offense, partly due to repeated offsides calls on Central-Hayneville, which only helped swing things in Beauregard’s favor.

“Momentum is key. We had some big moments,” Jones said. “Got a couple short field and that always helps out, so you know it was just a big night for us all around.”

Before the game, Moulton talked to his punter and apologized, because the goal was that the Hornets wouldn’t need to punt a single time. It worked, even when sophomore Cade Foreman and freshman Cub Jones were brought in for relief at quarterback.

Foreman completed three of his four passes for 48 yards. Jones completed a pass and logged three carries. They did their job, just like Moulton did.

The excitement on the sidelines reflected the scoreboard — when starters left the field, they didn’t linger down the field and ignore the game. They followed drives, cheering on their teammates and encouraging them when things went right.

“There’s no better feeling. Everybody’s into the game,” said junior linebacker ZJ Grady, who played his snaps before taking it easy on the sideline to cheer his teammates on. “Everybody’s having fun. Everybody’s getting playing time, so everyone’s enjoying the game.”

That was certainly the case for one senior.

Arron Standridge has earned the nickname “the Unicorn” in the locker room because, according to Moulton, he “does everything.” The team roster lists that he plays three positions. That’s what he did Friday night, scoring two touchdowns of his own in the third and fourth quarters, bulldozing over the Lions’ defense.

Those touchdowns weren’t his favorite part of the game. “It was very fun,” Standridge said, “but cheering on my teammates was probably the best thing.”

The coaches were just as happy, because this was preparing their entire roster for whatever challenges may come down the road. Everyone left the field healthy and ready for the gauntlet that remains.

“Any time you can play a lot of kids, there’s no escaping Friday night reps,” Jones said. “Being able to play a lot of young kids on Friday nights and in these situations is always important. Some of our young kids are pretty exciting to watch.”

After two wins to open the season, the Hornets are grateful for that success as they set their sights on next week.

“Winning breeds winning. Any time you can go and win a ballgame, that’s important,” Jones said. “Wins are hard to come by. Ask any coach that’s been in it long enough.”

Beauregard 47, Central-Hayneville 0

First quarter

BEA — Kajaden Holloway 66 pass from Trent Moulton (kick failed, 10:44)

BEA — Corday Stinson 18 catch from Moulton (Brandon Dixon run, 4:20)

BEA — Safety (2:05)

BEA — Stinson 16 pass from Moulton (kick good, 1:53)

Second quarter

BEA — Arron Standridge 5 run (kick good, 8:05)

BEA — Standridge 4 run (kick good, 1:13)

Third quarter

BEA — Josh Lugo 21 field goal (3:10)

Fourth quarter