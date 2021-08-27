Beauregard’s ground game leads Hornets to win over BTW

Tyler Porterfield and Christopher Gamble dominated on the ground, and Beauregard ran its way to a 29-22 win over Booker T. Washington on Friday night.

Beauregard only passed one time in the second half as it powered its way to the win.

Beauregard picked up its first win under new head coach Justin Jones.

“We were getting so much out of [the run game] and just where we are with the progression of our quarterback, we’re not where we need to be,” Jones said. “There was no reason to try to force anything or cause a turnover.”

Beauregard wasted no time getting to work in the first quarter with a touchdown less than four minutes into the game. The touchdown was set up on the first play of the game as the Hornets rushed downfield with a 43-yard carry setting them up on BTW’s 40 yard line.

Porterfield was then able to push a 6-yard run into the end zone to make it 7-0 early.

BTW answered almost immediately, picking up a large punt return to place the ball on Beauregard’s 22-yard line. The Golden Eagles took advantage of the field position and quarterback Elijah Hall connected with Kentravious Melton on a 21-yard pass for a touchdown. BTW took an 8-7 lead with the two-point conversion.