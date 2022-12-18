Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy named first-team all-state

Beauregard’s top talent has his top honor.

Senior Hornets defensive back Kyan Maloy has been named first-team all-state as part of the Class 5A team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Maloy has been a leader for Beauregard as the Hornets moved from four wins in 2021 to a 10-win season in 2022.

Beauregard junior running back Jacori Tarver also earned honorable mention honors on the ASWA’s all-state team.

Beauregard went 10-2 finishing as runners up in Region 4-5A and making it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Maloy finished this season with five interceptions and two pick-sixes in the defensive backfield. He also had 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns, in addition to four touchdowns from punt and kickoff returns.

Tarver rushed for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.

The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.

The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.

Area All-State honorees CLASS 7A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165 OL: Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315 DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250 DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239 LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190 DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190 OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270 DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200 LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190 HONORABLE MENTION PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165 PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165 P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210 CLASS 5A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171 HONORABLE MENTION RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232 CLASS 3A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162 CLASS 2A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170 OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285 DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160 CLASS 1A FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE DB: JC Hart, Loachapoka, Sr., 6-3, 183 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jamaroun Satterwhite, Loachapoka, Sr., 5-10, 180 DL: Jamari Payne, Loachapoka, Jr., 6-3, 251 AISA FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE QB: Dallas Crow, Glenwood, Jr., 5-10, 165 RB: George Meyers, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 185 OL: Jake Owens, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-3, 265 DL: Ryan Smith, Chambers Academy, Sr., 6-1, 250 LB: Dalan Bush, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 205 DB: Pete Lanier, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-2, 170 ATH: Andrew Hahn, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 165 ATH: Jake White, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 175 SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE RB: Jermarkest Banks, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 210 RB: Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So., 5-9, 175 OL: Lemont Burton, Glenwood, Jr., 6-2, 190 PK: Matthew Rolader, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-8, 160 DB: Quinn Denson, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-1, 170 ATH: Aaron Burton, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 185 RB: Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-9, 165 PK: Noah Hands, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-11, 175 AISA COACH OF THE YEAR: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

