Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy named first-team all-state

Beauregard’s top talent has his top honor.
Senior Hornets defensive back Kyan Maloy has been named first-team all-state as part of the Class 5A team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Maloy has been a leader for Beauregard as the Hornets moved from four wins in 2021 to a 10-win season in 2022.
Beauregard junior running back Jacori Tarver also earned honorable mention honors on the ASWA’s all-state team.
Beauregard went 10-2 finishing as runners up in Region 4-5A and making it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Maloy finished this season with five interceptions and two pick-sixes in the defensive backfield. He also had 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns, in addition to four touchdowns from punt and kickoff returns.
Tarver rushed for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.
The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.
The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.