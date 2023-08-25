MONTGOMERY — Shining on center stage in the capitol city, Beauregard took down Selma 29-6 on Thursday at the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

Beauregard established the run game early and cruised from there.

The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, blowing open gaps that different ball carriers were able to take advantage of.

Beauregard rushed for 130 yards, even without standout senior running back Jacori Tarver. Tarver was on the sideline in street clothes and should return from injury in a few weeks.

Even without him, the Hornets, winners of 10 games last season, took care of business and opened the 2023 campaign with a victory.

"We have a lot of depth as a team," athlete ZJ Grady said. "We have more than one guy that can do it on the field, so if one goes down, we have somebody to come back in."

There were only a handful of explosive plays between the two teams, but Beauregard was able to keep its foot on the gas for the duration, scoring twice in the second quarter and then once more in the fourth.

Beauregard went up 8-0 when Grady punched in a 1-yard touchdown to end a 13-play drive. Then, when staff saw something from high in the press box, the extra point team trotted out with no intention to kick one.

Instead, Grady rushed for two more points. The Selma defense was heavy on the outsides with no one lined up on the center, so Grady charged through the middle to the end zone.

Selma scored to cut the lead to 8-6, but Beaureagard separated itself in the second frame. Jayden Doolittle's second-quarter receiving touchdown was a massive 45-yard catch where he blew through the Saints' defense and dove into the pylon for the Hornets' second score of the night.

New Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton didn't go to the air much but when he did, Dolittle was there often enough.

After forcing a three-and-out on Selma's next drive, the Hornets found the end zone again with Grady's legs. It was an 11-yard carry this time and the two-point conversion effort went exactly the same.

Grady was effective, averaging 6.6 yards per carry for a total of 46 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think our backs did a good job. We got the ball to the right guys at the right time," said Beauregard head coach Justin Jones. "We've got to be so much more consistent. I know it's only Game One."

The Hornets forced the lone turnover of the night, right when Selma was knocking on the door again. With the Saints just 10 yards from the end zone, JJ Jones snagged Samarion Woods' pass and returned it 77 yards the other way before he was taken down deep in Selma territory.

Jones estimates that maybe 40 different players hit the field, which was essential in terms of experience but also for endurance.

Kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m. with high temperatures in the area, but in the first game for either team, cramps were bound to happen. Jones' staff rotated the Hornets effectively and took advantage of depth to keep fresh players on the field.

Four different running backs logged carries and on the defensive side of the ball. Defensively, linebacker Caleb Piner logging 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Brandon Dixon added six of his own, including three tackles for loss and Isiah Tolbert and KJ Goodman added five tackles apiece.

They gave up one big play but other than that, Jones thought his defense did a good job of "bending, but not breaking" despite the pressure on them.

Those things are easier "to correct when you're 1-0, so we're proud of that," Jones said. After a 10-2 performance last season, the Hornets know the standard it takes to play on an elite level and they'll be able to go back to the drawing board with notes from the night.

"This is very exciting," Grady said, "but now we're going to go on to the next game."

Beauregard 29, Selma 6

First quarter

BEA - ZJ Grady 1 run (Grady run), 5:28.

SEL- Jarvarius Marks 58 catch from Samarion Woods (run failed), 2:21.

Second quarter

BEA - Jayden Doolittle 45 catch from Trent Moulton (kick good) 6:03.

BEA - Grady 16 run (Grady run) 1:45.

Fourth quarter

BEA- Doolittle 10 run (kick failed), 9:04.