Beauregard shuts out Russell County

SEALE — Beauregard worked on the fly and adjusted well Friday night, blanking Russell County 23-0 on the road.

The effort lifted the Hornets to their second win of the season.

Russell County played its first game in 2020 after complications from COVID-19.

“We didn’t prepare for anything they were going to do,” Beauregard coach Rob Carter said, after taking on the challenge of facing a team making its season debut. “They did a great job, the kids and my assistant coaches, being able to adjust during the game.

“It feels great to get a win right here.”

Beauregard moved to 3-3 on the season. It’s Beauregard’s second win on the field after a 12-9 win over Holtville on Sept. 11 and another win by way of forfeit.

Both defenses battled through a scoreless first quarter. Beauregard’s best threat ended with an interception, and Russell County’s best first-quarter drive ended with a missed field goal early in the second.

Beauregard then broke through with a long 70-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Trenton Jones.