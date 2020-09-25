Beauregard shuts out Russell County

SEALE — Beauregard worked on the fly and adjusted well Friday night, blanking Russell County 23-0 on the road.
The effort lifted the Hornets to their second win of the season.
Russell County played its first game in 2020 after complications from COVID-19.
“We didn’t prepare for anything they were going to do,” Beauregard coach Rob Carter said, after taking on the challenge of facing a team making its season debut. “They did a great job, the kids and my assistant coaches, being able to adjust during the game.
“It feels great to get a win right here.”
Beauregard moved to 3-3 on the season. It’s Beauregard’s second win on the field after a 12-9 win over Holtville on Sept. 11 and another win by way of forfeit.
Both defenses battled through a scoreless first quarter. Beauregard’s best threat ended with an interception, and Russell County’s best first-quarter drive ended with a missed field goal early in the second.
Beauregard then broke through with a long 70-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Trenton Jones.
Another stop by the Hornet defense opened another opportunity for Beauregard late in the second, with just three minutes left before the break. Beauregard picked its way down the field before Gavin Prickett fired a 33-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the half to help put the Hornets up at the break.
Prickett fired for 131 passing yards in the first half.
“Gavin has gotten better each week,” Carter said. “He did a great job of studying of what we need to have or what they were going to give us and it was on the money. A couple of times he had passes dropped so he could have had more. But I’m extremely proud of him.”
The third quarter was scoreless like the first, but in the fourth, Jones powered trhough three tackles on a 59-yard touchdown run to put the Hornets up three scores.
A safety on Russell County’s special teams gave the game its final score — and a shutout for the Beauregard defense.
“Our defense did a great job,” Carter said. “We bent a little bit and gave them some bad field position but they continued to work hard and made some great plays and tackles. I’m just proud of them for being able to make those stands when they did get close.”
Beauregard 23, Russell County 0
B — 0 14 0 9 — 23
RC — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second quarter
B — Trenton Jones 4-yd carry (XP good); 6:07.
B — Gavin Prickett 33-yd pass (XP good); 0:31.
Fourth quarter
B — Trenton Jones 59-yd carry (XP good); 8:39.
B — Safety, 5:13.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!