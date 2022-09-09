Beauregard tops Tallassee with second-half turnaround

Qydes Calloway single-handedly saved Beauregard’s perfect record.

That’s how it seemed on a momentum-swinging third down on the first drive of the third quarter, when the senior defensive back swatted down a Tallassee pass in the end zone. Tiger quarterback Tyler Ellis was aiming for Mason Stewart for would have been a touchdown to keep the Tigers in contention.

Calloway got a hand on it, though, and turned the tide in a 14-6 win for Beauregard. Following that pass breakup, the Hornet defense woke up, plaguing Ellis for the next 22 minutes and giving the offense an opportunity to pull away.

“It was great. The guys up front really got pressure on it,” said Beauregard defensive lineman Jacob Clark. “They were doing a great job just being humble, settling down and not getting too excited on anything, just focusing and playing smart.”

Tallassee led Beauregard 6-0 at the half, and during that red-zone threat. A two-touchdown deficit could’ve been tough to overcome on a sloppy surface at Hornet Stadium after a thunderstorm rolled through and delayed kickoff due to lightning.

Instead: Beauregard’s AJ Wallace fired a strike to Christopher Gamble for a 62-yard touchdown on the ensuing series, which helped to put the Hornets up 7-6 and flip the game on its head.

Later Beauregard running back Jacori Tarver raced in a 25-yard separation score to cushion the lead.

“A lot of mistakes, but a lot of big stops. Jacori busted a big run on fourth-and-short. That kind of sealed the deal,” Beauregard head coach Justin Jones said of his team’s total effort. “The crazy part was that we had plenty of opportunities to seal the deal, which is great because that way we can come back next week because we have a lot of reasons to get better.”

Tallassee’s lone score came on an 11-yard pass from Ellis to Cade Everson, but a pair of fumbles ended other drives before they could begin. Three of Tallassee’s drives began with a short field, but incomplete passes and short rushing gains held them back offensively.

“It’s tough to come here to Beauregard and beat them. They made good plays. Their tailback played great,” said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles on his team’s performance. “Our kids played hard, but it is what it is.”

The senior Clark came up with another big play to ice the game in the final three minutes. Tallassee was driving just 34 yards from the end zone but Clark took down Ellis for a sack to force a fourth down.

“I had a slow start, but I trusted the guys behind me,” Clark said of his sack. “God gets you to the path and you just have to take it and go full speed into it. It was there, so just not looking back and going full speed.”

Beauregard sits at 2-0 in region play and a perfect 4-0 on the season, its best start since the 2016 state title year.

“That defense, they played their tails off,” Jones said. “They were resilient, able to get it done. We had some big stops on defense.”

Jones was sure to credit his seniors after the game, a class that has yet to see this level of success in its time with the Hornets. With the novelty of this season only comes mounting pressure as their record remains perfect.

“It’s really a testament to the coaching staff, to the kids and to the parents. It takes more than just kids buying in,” Jones said. “Just a great team win.”

Looking ahead to next week, Beauregard hits the road to take on also-undefeated Charles Henderson. That game and a bye week sit between the Hornets and their next region contest.

“Going 4-0, that’s great now but they just get bigger each week,” Jones said. “It’ll be great for our program to get to play at Troy University.”

Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6

Beauregard— 0 0 7 7 — 14

Tallassee— 0 6 0 0— 6

Second quarter

TAL— Cade Everson 11 pass from Tyler Ellis (kick failed), 8:54

Third quarter

BEA— Christopher Gamble 62 pass from Aj Wallace (kick good), 8:02

Fourth quarter

BEA— Jacori Tarver 25 run (kick good), 10:22