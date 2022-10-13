 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Beauregard volleyball wins school’s first-ever area tournament championship

  Updated
bgard photo.jpg

The Beauregard volleyball team celebrates after winning the area tournament on Wednesday in Beauregard.

 SUBMITTED

The Beauregard volleyball team won the area tournament for the first time in school history Wednesday, sweeping Eufaula in the Area 5-5A championship game.

Beauregard topped Eufaula 25-19, 25-18, 25-18. Katie Wilkerson fired 11 kills, Ashlyn Watson put down eight kills and Cooper Watson added six kills.

Beauregard moves on to play in the Super Regionals on Oct. 19 in Montgomery.

“Our saying this year has been ‘all in,’” sixth-year coach Kathy McDonald said. “People what’s so special, what’s so different, about this team, and really they just support each other, and they support each other by not getting mad and frustrating if somebody makes a mistake. They’re just encouraging and they just try to pick each other up.”

Beauregard is 27-8 on the season. The Hornets hosted the area tournament after winnign the regular-season area title with a perfect 4-0 record in area play.

Beauregard plays Cintronelle at 9 .m. on Oct. 19 in Montgomery. If the Hornets win, they advance to play again at 3:30 p.m.

If they win that game, they’ll be among the last eight teams standing in the playoffs headed to the state tournament.

