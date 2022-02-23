Behind Atkinson's double-double, Lanett boys advance to Class 2A semifinals

Behind a double-double from Markavious Atkinson, Lanett boys basketball advanced to the semifinal of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday.

Lanett defeated G.W. Long 60-52 in the regional finals of the state tournament at Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.

Atkinson scored 32 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, Lanett will face the Section Lions in the semifinal on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena.

Lanett's Bryant Story finished with eight points and five assists, while Elijah Whitfield and Alanteo Cheeks both scored six points each.