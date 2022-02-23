 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Behind Atkinson's double-double, Lanett boys advance to Class 2A semifinals
0 Comments
BOYS BASKETBALL

Behind Atkinson's double-double, Lanett boys advance to Class 2A semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Lanett logo web

Behind a double-double from Markavious Atkinson, Lanett boys basketball advanced to the semifinal of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday. 

Lanett defeated G.W. Long 60-52 in the regional finals of the state tournament at Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.

Atkinson scored 32 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, Lanett will face the Section Lions in the semifinal on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena. 

Lanett's Bryant Story finished with eight points and five assists, while Elijah Whitfield and Alanteo Cheeks both scored six points each.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert