‘Better and better’: Loachapoka bounces back with big win

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka controlled Talladega County Central across the field in a 52-8 win on Friday night.

Loachapoka bounced back from a loss last week to Maplesville by forcing four turnovers on defense and limiting its visitors to just one score.

“We focused on what we didn’t do last week,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. “That was toughness, so this week we worked on toughness.

“We got a couple guys tougher, a couple guys played short and tough tonight. Each week we’ve got to get better and better.”

Loachapoka opened up the game on the ground and was able to score on each drive early. Nick Farrow raced away for a 66-yard touchdown on a one-play drive on the Loachapoka offense’s first play from scrimmage. The Jacorious Hart scored on a 45-yard punt return after a stop.

Later Hart hit Ga’Kuan Palmer for a 10-yard touchdown on Loachapoka’s first passing play of the game.

Loachapoka’s offense scored three more touchdowns in the second while pulling down an interception and recovering two fumbles on defense.