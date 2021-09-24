‘Better and better’: Loachapoka bounces back with big win

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka controlled Talladega County Central across the field in a 52-8 win on Friday night.
Loachapoka bounced back from a loss last week to Maplesville by forcing four turnovers on defense and limiting its visitors to just one score.
“We focused on what we didn’t do last week,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. “That was toughness, so this week we worked on toughness.
“We got a couple guys tougher, a couple guys played short and tough tonight. Each week we’ve got to get better and better.”
Loachapoka opened up the game on the ground and was able to score on each drive early. Nick Farrow raced away for a 66-yard touchdown on a one-play drive on the Loachapoka offense’s first play from scrimmage. The Jacorious Hart scored on a 45-yard punt return after a stop.
Later Hart hit Ga’Kuan Palmer for a 10-yard touchdown on Loachapoka’s first passing play of the game.
Loachapoka’s offense scored three more touchdowns in the second while pulling down an interception and recovering two fumbles on defense.
The singular interception came at the hands of Farrow who ran it back a full 99 yards. The Indians’ groundwork left them with a hefty 44-8 lead heading into the half.
“Nick Farrow is a special kid,” Newton said. “He does it for you offensively and defensively. He’s a great leader also. There’s a lot you could say about Nick. He’s a great kid.”
The third and fourth quarters saw little action due to a shortened time and a running clock, however, Loachapoka didn’t end things in the first half. The Indians came back out and pushed 40 yards downfield to add another final touchdown. These points were added from a pass from Palmer to Kam Willis for 14 yards.
“Our offensive coordinator does a great job with the offense,” Newton said. “Tonight he wanted to come in and run the ball some and establish the run. He established the run early and later on, we tried to pass the ball around a little bit. We just wanted to make sure we established the run tonight.”
Next week, Loachapoka enters the rivalry game with Notasulga in the Battle of Highway 14.
Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8
L — 22 22 8 0 — 52
T — 8 0 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
L - Nick Farrow 66 carry (two-point good); 9:07
L - Jacorious Hart 45 carry (two-point no good); 7:12
T - Shamar Swain 2 carry (two-point good); 1:45
L - Ga’Kuan Palmer to Jacorious Hart 10 pass (two-points good); 0:00
Second Quarter
L - Ga’Kuan Palmer to Kam Willis 28 pass (two-point no good); 11:30
L - Nick Farrow 99 carry (two-point good); 7:10
L - Kam Willis 74 carry (two-point good); 2:14
Third Quarter
L - Ga’Kuan Palmer to Kam Willis 14 pass (two-point good); 3:12