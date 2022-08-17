Beulah football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Matt Johnson admits it’s a bit unusual to make a move like this one.

But at Beulah, he figures he has all the right people to coach the Bobcats — and it’s just a matter of getting them in the right places.

Beulah’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator actually switched places this past offseason, a peculiar repositioning that can’t possibly happen too often in football, but one that Johnson said has re-invigorated the staff and been fun for everyone.

Brandon Carden moved from offensive coordinator to defensive coordinator and Stan Pepper, who also serves as Beulah’s successful softball coach, made the change from defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator. Johnson said that both knew the schemes on those sides of the ball that Johnson wanted to run, and that it’s freshened things up in the coaches’ office. “It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s kind of re-lit the fire in our staff and it’s been good so far.”

It’s a good thing, too, that the coaches’ energy is matching the players’ energy; Johnson said participation is up at Beulah and that summer workouts went great.

Noah Higdon will be back to lead the Beulah offense at quarterback. Demarion Foreman will be joining him in the backfield at running back — a player Johnson said is probably the most athletic kid on campus. “He’s extremely explosive, smart kid,” Johnson said. “He’s just an athlete. He really is. He’s just a pure athlete.”

And he’ll be joined by another athlete who turned heads in the summer: Johnson said the staff has recruited the 6-foot-3 basketball player L.J. Fitzpatrick to come out play wide receiver. Fitzpatrick went to the state meet in the high jump. He’ll join a receiving corps led by Wes Grant, who led the Bobcats in receiving last season and is back for another year.

Up front, Jason Wilson, Jaxon Hancock and Braylon Carden will lead the way, Johnson said.

DEFENSE

With numbers up, Johnson hopes depth will be a big help for Beulah this season.

Higdon plays both ways, starring at linebacker as well as at quarterback last season, though Johnson hopes to move him out of the box to safety when he can to limit the bumps and bruises on him.

Drew Duval, the son of former standout Auburn University kicker Damon Duval, is also a standout on the defensive side and one of the fastest players on the team.

At linebacker, Johnson expects big things out of the gym rat Bronson DuBose. “His dad owns a gym right down the road. He’s just a hard worker and he’s in the weight room all the time, literally,” Johnson laughed.

Then up front, Quin Hodge and Dakota Holloway hope to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“Those two guys right there, if they’re on the field at the same time, it’s going to be tough to move those guys around,” Johnson said. “We try to rotate them around, with Dakota and Quinn, but if we need them to go in at the same time in certain packages, it’s going to be tough to move those guys around.”

Depth, though, could be the biggest boost of Beulah this season, as the coaches look for the chance to give guys rest and run multiple platoons. It starts on the practice field, with the team getting to run more drills against more groups.

Hopefully for the Bobcats, they get the chance to show their work with some big wins on Friday nights this fall.

Beulah Bobcats 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 vs. Abbeville Aug. 26 at Loachapoka Sept. 2 at Saks* Sept. 9 vs. Walter Wellborn* Sept. 23 at Prattville Christian Sept. 30 at Dadeville* Oct. 7 vs. Childersburg* Oct. 14 at Randolph County* Oct. 21 vs. Weaver* Oct. 28 vs. Horseshoe Bend *-denotes Region 4-3A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Matt Johnson (4th season at BHS; 7-23 overall record) >> Stadium: Bobcat Stadium >> Region: Class 3A, Region 4 >> 2021 record: 2-8 (2-5) >> Returning Starters: 8 >> Last Playoff App.: 2018 >> Last Region Title: 1995 >> State Titles: None