Beulah routs Goshen in road region victory

The Beulah Bobcats had no trouble putting up points Friday.

Beulah found the end zone early and often in a 42-6 victory over Goshen. The win featured an excellent performance from quarterback Noah Higdon, who scored two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in the region win.

Beulah (2-6, 2-4) scored the game’s first 35 points before Goshen (1-8, 1-5) finally broke through in the game’s final minutes.

Higdon ended the evening with four completions for 117 yards with two touchdowns and one interception along with nine carries for 60 yards and another score. TJ Washington and Demarion Foreman caught Higdon’s touchdown passes, with Foreman taking his 49 yards for the score.

As for the Bobcats’ ground game, Jacori Tarver led the way with 12 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Tarver led the Bobcats with five tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up. Foreman had four tackles and an interception.

The Bobcats return to action Friday when they host Dadeville in their final region game of 2021.