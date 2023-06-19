Two duos from Beulah baseball and from Smiths Station softball were added Monday as honorable mention members of the Opelika-Auburn News all-area team.

Teammates who helped Beulah baseball on the way to an appearance in the Class 3A state tournament, seniors Wes Grant and Noah Higdon both joined the team Monday.

Playing shortstop for the Bobcats, Grant had 30 hits and 26 runs in 24 games, including 29 RBIs and six doubles. He stole base on 21 of 23 attempts and worked 17 walks along the way. With a .390 batting average, he finished the season with a .510 on base percentage.

Alongside Grant at third base, Higdon had 22 hits in 21 games, with seven doubles and 20 runs. He was a perfect 11-of-11 on stolen base attempts and worked nine walks. Hitting .367 in his senior year, he finished with a .453 on base percentage.

Leading Smiths Station through a difficult Area 4-7A schedule, senior shortstop Aliya Wallace logged 47 hits in 43 games this season, including 29 RBIs and 15 doubles. She stole base 18 times and worked 10 walks on the way to a .409 on-base percentage on top of a .362 batting average.

Sophomore first baseman Jenni Goins joins her, with 37 hits and 38 RBIs. She hit eight doubles and four home runs, walking nine times for a .398 on-base percentage and .339 batting average. Freshman McKenzie Lester worked at second base and in the outfield this season, worked a .288 batting average and .389 on base percentage. She had 36 hits and 24 RBIs , including 10 doubles and three triples. She stole base on 16 of 20 attempts and worked 18 walks.

The 2023 Opelika-Auburn News all-area teams for baseball and softball were published over the weekend. The four players were originally left off the all-area team’s honorable mention list due to an error. The Opelika-Auburn News regrets the error.