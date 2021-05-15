Beulah softball captures regional championship, advances to Class 3A state tournament

Beulah started the weekend’s action with a 10-0 victory over Walter Wellborn in a six-inning blowout.

The Lady Bobcats went to work early against the Lady Panthers thanks to four first-inning runs courtesy Phillips’ two-run triple followed by Morris’ single and a Walter Wellborn error to bring Morris home. Phillips scored another run in the third thanks to another error, Morris delivered an RBI single in the fourth and Amya Dunn had a two-RBI single of her own in the same inning to leave the score 8-0 Beulah.

Another Lady Panthers error coupled with Clements’ RBI single in the sixth ended the game an inning early thanks to the run rule.

Phillips got the start against Walter Wellborn with Morris entering in relief. Together, they threw six innings and allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Beulah’s showdown with Pleasant Valley proved to be a much tougher task but not one too big for the Lady Bobcats.

Beulah trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third after Pleasant Valley’s Lily Henry scored on an error, but the Lady Bobcats didn’t stay down for long. Phillips tied the game in the top of the fourth with a single to right field, and in the next at-bat Morris singled on a bunt that brought Phillips home.