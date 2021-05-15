Beulah softball captures regional championship, advances to Class 3A state tournament

The Beulah Lady Bobcats softball team punched its ticket to the Class 3A state tournament in unforgettable fashion Saturday.
Beulah bested Piedmont 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel that saw Lady Bobcats pitcher Katie Morris get the upper hand. Morris threw a no-hitter for Beulah and also got the job done at the plate by driving in the Lady Bobcats’ only run of the game.
Beulah’s victory gave the team the Class 3A East Regional championship after topping Walter Wellborn and Pleasant Valley on Friday. The Lady Bobcats will return to action next Friday in the 3A state tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
Hits were hard to come by for either team on Saturday, but Morris and the Lady Bobcats made sure to make the most of the situation in the top of the fourth inning.
Brandy Phillips reached base on a Piedmont error and made her way to second on the same play. She then stole third base to set things up for Morris, whose flyout to left field was deep enough to score Phillips.
That run was enough cushion for Morris, who only walked two batters while striking out 12 in the victory.
Beulah center fielder Savanna Clements led the Lady Bobcats at the plate by going 3-for-3 against Piedmont. Morris had the only other hit for Beulah and ended the day with a 1-for-2 showing.
Beulah started the weekend’s action with a 10-0 victory over Walter Wellborn in a six-inning blowout.
The Lady Bobcats went to work early against the Lady Panthers thanks to four first-inning runs courtesy Phillips’ two-run triple followed by Morris’ single and a Walter Wellborn error to bring Morris home. Phillips scored another run in the third thanks to another error, Morris delivered an RBI single in the fourth and Amya Dunn had a two-RBI single of her own in the same inning to leave the score 8-0 Beulah.
Another Lady Panthers error coupled with Clements’ RBI single in the sixth ended the game an inning early thanks to the run rule.
Phillips got the start against Walter Wellborn with Morris entering in relief. Together, they threw six innings and allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Beulah’s showdown with Pleasant Valley proved to be a much tougher task but not one too big for the Lady Bobcats.
Beulah trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third after Pleasant Valley’s Lily Henry scored on an error, but the Lady Bobcats didn’t stay down for long. Phillips tied the game in the top of the fourth with a single to right field, and in the next at-bat Morris singled on a bunt that brought Phillips home.
Pleasant Valley had three hits in the rest of the game and threatened to tie things back up, but the Lady Bobcats were unrelenting. Morris capped things off with three consecutive strikeouts in the seventh inning to close the book on the Lady Raiders.