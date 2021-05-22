Beulah softball’s season ends on final day of Class 3A state tournament

The Beulah Lady Bobcats were the last local team standing at the AHSAA’s state softball tournaments in Oxford. As it turns out, the Lady Bobcats made it all the way to the final day of action before their season came to a close.
Beulah’s season concluded Saturday morning with an 11-2 loss to Houston Academy in the Class 3A state tournament. The Lady Bobcats’ loss capped off a four-game stretch over two days in which Beulah grabbed two victories and proved they could contend with the classification’s top teams.
Beulah opened the tournament by beating Houston Academy 7-5 on Friday.
The Lady Bobcats fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second before answering in the bottom of the inning thanks to first baseman Kassidy Kirby’s two-run home run to left field. Beulah added two more runs in the third when left fielder Kyleigh Morgan doubled to center field to score Brandy Phillips and Katie Morris.
Beulah held a 4-1 lead until the fifth, when Houston Academy pushed across two runs to cut the Lady Bobcats’ lead to one. The Lady Bobcats were undeterred, however, and scored three more runs thanks to Morris’ double and second baseman Anna Gray’s single to right field.
Houston Academy made one last comeback effort in the seventh and got within two runs of Beulah, but Phillips cleanly fielded a ground ball and fired it to second base to end the game.
Morris was 2-for-2 with one RBI and three runs scored and threw seven innings with five earned runs and eight strikeouts in the victory. Gray was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Lady Bobcats faced their first real setback of the postseason in a 2-0 loss to Prattville Christian in its second game Friday.
Hits were hard to come by for either side, but Prattville Christian made the ones it got count. Prattville scored the game’s only two runs in the bottom of the third, when a Beulah error scored one run before Riley Sweeney singled to left field to bring home another run.
Morris and Phillips produced Beulah’s only two hits in the loss. They also handled the Lady Bobcats’ pitching duties and combined for six innings pitched with four hits allowed, one earned run, two walks and three strikeouts.
Now on the brink of elimination, the Lady Bobcats got the upper hand in another pitcher’s duel to end Friday’s action.
Beulah edged Mobile Christian 1-0 to advance as part of Class 3A’s final four teams. The game’s only run came in the sixth inning, when center fielder Savanna Clements singled to center to score catcher Abrianna Green.
Beulah’s ability to hold off Mobile Christian came in part due to pitcher Morris’ success in the circle. Morris threw a complete game with five hits allowed, no runs surrendered, only one walk given up and three strikeouts.
Beulah opened Saturday with a rematch against Houston Academy, but this time the Lady Raiders got the upper hand as the game wore on.
Beulah took a 1-0 lead to open the game when Phillips hit an RBI single to left field to score Green. Houston Academy answered with a run in the second followed by a run in the third before the Lady Bobcats tied the game 2-2 on an RBI groundout in the fourth.
Shortly thereafter, the Lady Raiders took total control.
Houston Academy pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to six hits, a walk, and an error. Beulah could not recover from that point and did not register another hit in the remaining three innings.
Three Beulah batters – Clements, Phillips and Morgan – recorded hits in Saturday’s loss. Morris threw 3.1 innings with five hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts, while Phillips ended the game with 2.2 innings, six hits, three earned runs, one walk and one strikeout.
Beulah ended its season with a 26-17 record.