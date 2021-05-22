Beulah softball’s season ends on final day of Class 3A state tournament

Morris was 2-for-2 with one RBI and three runs scored and threw seven innings with five earned runs and eight strikeouts in the victory. Gray was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Lady Bobcats faced their first real setback of the postseason in a 2-0 loss to Prattville Christian in its second game Friday.

Hits were hard to come by for either side, but Prattville Christian made the ones it got count. Prattville scored the game’s only two runs in the bottom of the third, when a Beulah error scored one run before Riley Sweeney singled to left field to bring home another run.

Morris and Phillips produced Beulah’s only two hits in the loss. They also handled the Lady Bobcats’ pitching duties and combined for six innings pitched with four hits allowed, one earned run, two walks and three strikeouts.

Now on the brink of elimination, the Lady Bobcats got the upper hand in another pitcher’s duel to end Friday’s action.

Beulah edged Mobile Christian 1-0 to advance as part of Class 3A’s final four teams. The game’s only run came in the sixth inning, when center fielder Savanna Clements singled to center to score catcher Abrianna Green.