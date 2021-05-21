Beulah softball set to open state tournament against Houston Academy

The Beulah Lady Bobcats will continue their pursuit of a state championship on Friday.

Beulah begins the Class 3A state tournament in Oxford at 10:45 a.m. Friday with a matchup against Houston Academy. The Lady Bobcats enter a two-day double-elimination tournament in which all teams in both the winner’s and loser’s brackets play three games Friday with the lone undefeated team moving onto the championship game Saturday.

The other remaining teams then face off Saturday for a spot in the title game.

The Lady Bobcats advanced to Oxford thanks to winning their regional championship in Montgomery last week.

Beulah began the regional tournament with a 10-0 victory over Walter Wellborn and a 2-1 victory over Pleasant Valley before facing Piedmont with a spot at state on the line.

Beulah and Piedmont found themselves in a low-scoring showdown, but the Lady Bobcats got the upper hand thanks to pitcher Katie Morris. Morris not only pitched a no-hitter but also came up big at the plate by driving home the game’s only run with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly that proved to be the difference in the game.

Morris ended the game with no hits, two walks and 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work in the circle.

Beulah faces a Houston Academy team that beat Opp 5-1, lost to Mobile Christian 8-0 then beat Opp 7-5 in 12 innings.