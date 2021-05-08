Beulah softball tops Reeltown to win Area 7-3A championship

Abrianna Green, Savanna Clements and Brandy Phillips each scored two runs each, and the Beulah softball team beat Reeltown 10-0 in an all-around effort Friday to win the Area 7-3A tournament at Beulah.

Clements and Phillips each drove in an RBI each as well. Phillips struck out six in the circle through three and two-thirds innings before Katie Morris stepped in and stuck out seven down the stretch to seal the area championship.

Beulah scored two runs in the first inning then three runs in the second before breaking the game open with four runs in the fourth on the way to the area championship trophy.

Both Beulah and Reeltown will advance to the regionals in playoffs as the area’s winner and runner-up.

Beulah opened the area tournament with a bye as host then beat Beulah 7-0 on Thursday to advance to the area finals.

Dadeville beat Reeltown 8-5 in the teams’ opening game, but after Dadeville fell to Beulah, Reeltown came back to beat Dadeville 7-6 in the semifinal elimination game to stay alive and clinch a spot at regionals.

