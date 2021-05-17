Beulah, Tallassee softball ready for fight for championships at state tournament

As the high school softball season enters its final week, only two local teams are still standing.

Beulah and Tallassee are the only area schools still in contention for championships as the AHSAA’s state tournaments begin this week at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Tallassee starts its play Tuesday with a 9 a.m. showdown with Ardmore, while Beulah’s first game comes Friday with a 10:45 a.m. meeting with Houston Academy.

Tallassee was one of the top-ranked teams in Class 5A last year before the season ended due to the pandemic. The Lady Tigers have kept up their well-renowned play this season and enter the tournament after some dramatic victories at regionals.

Tallassee took care of business early on in regionals with an 8-1 victory over Marbury and a 5-4 win over Demopolis before the team’s showdown against Brewbaker Tech really took things up a notch.

The Lady Tigers trailed 4-0 until the sixth inning when Chloe Baynes delivered a bunt single to score Ella Thrash and Chloe Davidson brought Baynes home on an RBI groundout. Tallassee cut the Brewbaker Tech lead to one in the bottom of the seventh when Baynes came up clutch again, this time hitting a walk-off two-RBI single with two outs to hand Tallassee a 5-4 victory.