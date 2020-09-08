Beulah to begin season Friday with 2 coaches quarantined

After missing their first three games of the season due to coronavirus concerns, the Beulah Bobcats will be back in action Friday.
Beulah head coach Matt Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that the Bobcats will play their scheduled region game at home against Trinity Presbyterian this week. The team will do so without Johnson and another Beulah assistant, who are both quarantining.
Beulah assistant and former Springwood head coach Thomas Hill will serve as the Bobcats’ interim head coach against the Wildcats.
“We are following our protocol, and whatever guidelines are set we’re following perfectly. I’m proud of the way our coaches, staff and administrators are handling all the situations we’ve kind of been thrown into,” Johnson said. “I’m so, so happy for (the players). They deserve it. We deserve to play as many games as we can. Our coaches do, and so does everybody in the community. It’s going to be so great.
“I’ll be able to hopefully watch (the game). It’s going to be gut-wrenching and tough, but if me staying away allows our kids to play then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Johnson announced on Aug. 12 that the Bobcats were suspending football activities for two weeks due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus, which led to the team canceling its games against Loachapoka, Cleburne County and Pike County. The second-year head coach said the team returned to practice a little over two weeks ago, and while the acclimation period was tough — especially during the first week which Johnson said was the hottest of the summer — his players persevered.
Johnson said he was pleased with the efforts from his coaches and especially his players, who have battled through the unusual situation and worked to be ready for their return to the field.
“You just had to be resilient in those times. You know that the work you’re putting in — eventually this too shall pass and we’ll get our shot and our opportunity. You just have to keep preaching that to the kids and telling them every time we come to practice to make this one like it might be your last one,” Johnson said. “We’re in a good spot right now. As long as we keep everybody healthy then we should be OK.”
Johnson said he has been in quarantine for a little over a week as per the school’s protocols and expects to return Sept. 16. While he has been away from the team as they prepare for the season opener, he said he’s been pleased with what he’s heard from his assistants, who said they can tell by the atmosphere at practice that the players are ready for Friday to arrive.
Beulah sits at 0-3 on the season with an 0-1 record in region play due to its forfeitures over the last three weeks. It is worth noting the AHSAA laid out plans before the season for the central board of control to evaluate any forfeitures at the end of the season as to how it relates to the team’s regular-season record.
Johnson explained Beulah has not faced an opponent since its win over McKenzie on November 1, 2019, and he’s interested to see how his team handles the adversity that naturally comes in the first game. While he won’t be able to be on hand for it, Johnson expressed his excitement for the Bobcats to finally step out under the stadium lights in 2020.
“I wish I could experience it, but it’s all worth it — especially for these seniors just to be out there and play some ball. They just want to play, and we’re very thankful that we get that opportunity this Friday,” Johnson said.
