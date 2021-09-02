Big special teams play gets Opelika rolling in region win over Sidney Lanier

MONTGOMERY – After maintaining a slim lead over Sidney Lanier for most of the first half Thursday night, the Opelika Bulldogs needed a spark to finally pull away from the Poets.

Fortunately for Opelika, Taylor Love and Jamori Thomas delivered what the Bulldogs desperately needed early in the third quarter.

Love blocked a punt that Thomas wisely scooped up and returned deep into Sidney Lanier territory to set up a Kaden Cooper rushing score and get the Bulldogs rolling to a 24-7 victory. The handy special teams play gave the Bulldogs some much-needed cushion after the Poets hung tight through the better part of three quarters of action.

The win for Opelika (1-2, 1-0) marks its 15th consecutive win in region play, a streak that dates back to October 2018.

On the play that swung the momentum totally in Opelika’s favor, Love raced in on the Sidney Lanier punter — who had to jump to catch a high snap — then got a hand on the punt, which sent the ball careening to the punter’s left.

Thomas carefully raced up to the ball as its motion stopped, recognized a running lane to his right then took off down the field on a 46-yard scamper that left Opelika just 13 yards from the end zone.