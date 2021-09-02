Big special teams play gets Opelika rolling in region win over Sidney Lanier

MONTGOMERY – After maintaining a slim lead over Sidney Lanier for most of the first half Thursday night, the Opelika Bulldogs needed a spark to finally pull away from the Poets.
Fortunately for Opelika, Taylor Love and Jamori Thomas delivered what the Bulldogs desperately needed early in the third quarter.
Love blocked a punt that Thomas wisely scooped up and returned deep into Sidney Lanier territory to set up a Kaden Cooper rushing score and get the Bulldogs rolling to a 24-7 victory. The handy special teams play gave the Bulldogs some much-needed cushion after the Poets hung tight through the better part of three quarters of action.
The win for Opelika (1-2, 1-0) marks its 15th consecutive win in region play, a streak that dates back to October 2018.
On the play that swung the momentum totally in Opelika’s favor, Love raced in on the Sidney Lanier punter — who had to jump to catch a high snap — then got a hand on the punt, which sent the ball careening to the punter’s left.
Thomas carefully raced up to the ball as its motion stopped, recognized a running lane to his right then took off down the field on a 46-yard scamper that left Opelika just 13 yards from the end zone.
“That was probably the play of the game. Coaches always say there's five or six plays that determine the outcome of a game, and that was probably the one that really sprung us forward in this game,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Jamori picked it up over here and returned it all the way down as we were yelling to get away from the ball.
“That's called 'result-nique.' There's technique and result-nique. Technique is when we teach it, and then result-nique is when they do what they want to do and it works out for them.”
The Poets were determined to minimize the damage, but Opelika running back Kaden Cooper and the offense had other plans.
Sidney Lanier (2-1, 0-1) seemed set to keep Opelika out of the end zone, but Cooper came through in a must-have situation. Facing 4th-and-goal from the Poets’ 1-yard line, Cooper took the hand-off from quarterback JT McArdle on the 5-yard line, hit a hole on the left side of the Bulldogs’ offensive line and reached the end zone for the touchdown.
Cooper’s rushing score — which pushed Opelika to a 10-point advantage with 5:39 left in the third quarter — was one of several highlights from a night in which he took 16 carries for 47 yards and one score and also reeled in a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The heads-up play by Thomas followed by Cooper’s touchdown left the Poets on the ropes. Opelika defensive back Jayden Stinson promptly delivered the knock-out punch with 4:38 left in the contest.
The Poets’ offense had stalled out drive after drive, but their issues became insurmountable when Stinson read a screen pass, came racing in and intercepted the pass. There was no Sidney Lanier player in sight at that point for Stinson, who charged downfield for the 35-yard pick six to put the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs’ defense constantly harassed the Poets in the second half. Sidney Lanier ended the night with only 123 yards of offense — only 38 of which came after halftime.
Opelika’s one-sided second half was a welcomed sight for the Bulldogs after both teams traded blows in the game’s first two quarters.
The Bulldogs had quarterbacks McArdle and fellow quarterback Jackson Bates alternate drives to open Thursday’s action, and it was McArdle who cashed in with a big play first.
The score was still knotted 0-0 when McArdle went to work with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter. McArdle took the shotgun snap then spotted Cooper running all alone down the right sideline. McArdle’s aim proved true on the pass, and Cooper’s sure-handed snag meant seven points for the Bulldogs on a 45-yard connection.
McArdle showed off his big arm in the Bulldogs’ victory and ended the night 8-of-11 passing for 92 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
“JT did a good job with disrupting the ball. Had some big throws for us — especially the big touchdown pass early that kind of got us going,” Speakman said. “I thought Jackson — when he was in there — played pretty good, so we'll keep using both of them ... We're going to play whoever helps us win, even if it's both of them.
The Poets answered the Bulldogs’ score with a hard-nosed drive. Sidney Lanier bore down and relied on its ground attack for most of its ensuing nine-play possession — that is, besides the last play.
Sidney Lanier quarterback Braylon Jones took the snap, stepped back and fired down the left sideline toward receiver Cory Haigler, who was racing to the end zone with an Opelika defensive back in close pursuit. Haigler just beat the Bulldog to the ball, leading to a 37-yard touchdown reception that tied the game with 3:04 to go in the opening quarter.
The two defenses buckled down by forcing a turnover on back-to-back possessions before Opelika went back to work.
McArdle settled back in behind center after a Sidney Lanier fumble and did his part as the Bulldogs rode their rushing attack swiftly downfield. The group of backs headlined by Jarell Stinson and Jamori Thomas seemed bound for the end zone, but a 7-yard sack on 3rd-and-13 meant Opelika would have to rely on special teams for points.
Opelika kicker Charles Gagliano came through with a 29-yard field goal to push the Bulldogs ahead 10-7 with six minutes to go until halftime. The Bulldogs threatened to put up more points before the break, but consecutive penalties on their last drive ensured that didn’t come to pass.
“It was an ugly win, but a win's a win,” Speakman said. “I don't know what was the deal tonight; maybe it's a hangover from Auburn and a short week, but we didn't play well in the first half. It was really just flat — the whole atmosphere was flat. We found a way to win there in the second half.”
The Bulldogs return to action Friday whey they host region foe Eufaula.
Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7
OPE — 7 3 7 7 - 24
LAN — 7 0 0 0 - 7
1st Quarter
OPE — Kaden Cooper 45 pass from JT McArdle (kick good), 6:19
LAN — Cory Haigler 37 pass from Braylon Jones (kick good), 3:04
2nd Quarter
OPE — Charles Gagliano 29 field goal, 6:00
3rd Quarter
OPE — Kaden Cooper 1 run (kick good), 5:39
4th Quarter
OPE — Jayden Stinson 35 interception return (kick good)