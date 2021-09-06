 Skip to main content
Big upset contributes to significant changes in Prep Power Poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Big upset contributes to significant changes in Prep Power Poll

Lee-Scott defeats Glenwood

Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey dives for yards during the Warriors’ upset win over Glenwood on Friday night in Auburn.

 Justin Lee,

To say last week’s high school football action was full of excitement for area teams would be nothing short of an understatement.

Local teams went 11-6 last week, with splits occurring between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station, Lee-Scott and Glenwood, and Chambers Academy and Springwood.

Two new teams enter the top 10 in LaFayette and Notasulga, which remain undefeated after picking up victories Friday night; they replace Dadeville and Valley, which took two tough losses to start region play.

The Opelika Bulldogs wore down Sidney Lanier over fourth quarters in a 24-7 victory on Thursday in Montgomery.

Friday’s action led to more changes in this week’s O-A News Prep Power Poll. The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local squads stand entering Week 4:

1. Auburn High (3-0)

The Tigers took care of business in their first road game of the year by holding off region foe Prattville in a 20-14 contest. The highlight of the game came midway through the third quarter, when quarterback Clyde Pittman hit Bakari Dailey for a 33-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5 to take a 17-point lead. Auburn hosts Dothan on Friday.

2. Chambers Academy (3-0)

The Rebels made quick work of Springwood on Friday by going up six touchdowns in the first half before cruising to a 49-0 victory. Chambers quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix went 6-for-6 passing for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Chambers hosts Lowndes Academy on Friday.

3. Central-Phenix City (3-0)

Like Chambers, Central got rolling early and piled up points left and right in a 56-0 victory over rival Smiths Station. The victory featured a big showing from quarterback Caleb Nix, who threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Central hosts Jeff Davis on Friday.

4. Lanett (2-1)

The Panthers jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead then held on late for a 26-21 road victory over B.B. Comer. The game featured another strong performance from running back D’Quez Madden, who put up an 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the victory. Lanett travels to Fayetteville on Friday.

5. Opelika (1-2)

Opelika got off to a slow start against Sidney Lanier on Thursday, but Taylor Love’s blocked punt and Jamori Thomas’ long return set the team up to take control in a 24-7 victory. Running back Kaden Cooper got involved in the run game and the pass game, as he scored on a fourth-down run in the third quarter after catching a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Bulldogs host Eufaula on Friday.

6. Tallassee (1-1)

Tallassee was off this week after its last-second loss to Wetumpka in Week 2. Running back Jalyn Daniels and the Tigers are back in action Friday when they play at Sylacauga.

7. Glenwood (1-2)

The Gators’ season took another tough blow Friday thanks to a 23-22 loss to Lee-Scott Academy – their first defeat to their main rival since 2017. Do-it-all athlete AJ Harris and the Gators are now dealing with back-to-back losses for the first time since losing four in a row in 2018. Glenwood will try and get back on track when it hosts Valiant Cross.

8. Loachapoka (2-0)

Loachapoka got region play started with a bang Friday by beating down Billingsley 40-14. Running back Nick Farrow shined once again for the Indians by taking 10 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns and also running a kick back 80 yards for another score. The Indians have a bye week this week before hosting Maplesville on Sept. 17.

9. LaFayette (2-0)

LaFayette wasted little time by jumping on Randolph County thanks in part to three one-play drives in the opening quarter of action. Running back Joshua Combs came through with an 85-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter followed by a 46-yard score in the second. The Bulldogs host B.B. Comer on Friday.

10. Notasulga (3-0)

Notasulga handled its first road test of the season by holding off Autaugaville in a 17-14 victory. Running back Jerel Crayton and the Blue Devils will be back in action Friday, when they host Barbour County.

