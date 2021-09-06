Big upset contributes to significant changes in Prep Power Poll

To say last week’s high school football action was full of excitement for area teams would be nothing short of an understatement.

Local teams went 11-6 last week, with splits occurring between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station, Lee-Scott and Glenwood, and Chambers Academy and Springwood.

Two new teams enter the top 10 in LaFayette and Notasulga, which remain undefeated after picking up victories Friday night; they replace Dadeville and Valley, which took two tough losses to start region play.

Friday’s action led to more changes in this week’s O-A News Prep Power Poll. The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local squads stand entering Week 4:

1. Auburn High (3-0)

The Tigers took care of business in their first road game of the year by holding off region foe Prattville in a 20-14 contest. The highlight of the game came midway through the third quarter, when quarterback Clyde Pittman hit Bakari Dailey for a 33-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5 to take a 17-point lead. Auburn hosts Dothan on Friday.

2. Chambers Academy (3-0)