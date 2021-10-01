Bobo leads Auburn High up front into showdown with Central-Phenix City

Etheredge says that new-look offensive line has been working together and hanging out with one another since the summer.

“Those guys have been a close-knit group since the first,” Etheredge said. “I said it at the first of the season, ‘They’re going to get better and better as we get into the season because they are a close-knit group and all of them are great kids, and they work tremendously hard.’ They’ve gelled and it shows on Friday nights.”

Joining Bobo on the starting offensive line is Joe Fraizer at center, Avery Ferris and Eric Patrick at the guard spots, while Drew and Harris take up the spots at tackle. Along with the five starters on the line, Charles Reese and Bradyn Joiner, another transfer from Oxfrod, come in as well to help on the offensive line, according to Etheredge.

While Drew may line up at tackle, one of the things that has impressed Etheredge is how versatile he is on the offensive line. Etheredge says that he can play every position on the line from center, to tackle and guard.

With Drew being such a versatile player on the offensive line, Etheredge feels that Drew is the backbone to the offensive line. And that he’s the type of player that goes from snap to whistle but when he hears the whistle, he goes back to the line and is ready for the next play, according to Etheredge.