Brawl for it all: Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City for control of region

Calmness is key.

That’s the word as Auburn High gets set to head to Phenix City to face Central on Friday night in a game that’s as big as they come in the regular season.

It could lock up Region 2-7A for Auburn High — or it could open it up for the Red Devils.

Auburn High enters a perfect 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the region would clinch at least a share of the region title with the win. Central, though, stands 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the region, and still controls its own destiny. Should the Red Devils snatch a win on Friday and then win out, they would win the region. It’s all on the line.

So fighting off the jitters will be big for both teams, despite the fact that the energy will be high in Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

“It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere. It’ll be an atmosphere like last week with the Opelika game,” said Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge, on how the community will treat the game. “It’s going to be packed. Everybody’s going to be there. We’ve got to come ready to play.”

The Tigers are looking for positive production across the board: offense, defense, backfield, secondary and certainly in the trenches.

The offensive line is the starting point for Auburn’s consistency and the quarterback duo of Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin will operate from behind them.

The Tigers were able to generate a takeaway against Opelika in their last game and the defense will look to contribute the same way this week.

“Those guys do a great job on the defensive, offensive front,” said Etheredge on what it will take to earn a win. “We’re going to need to play well everywhere if we’re going to have a chance to beat them. They’ve got a really good team.”

Central got the rougher version of the schedule, catching a hot Opelika team in Week Four for their first loss and taking on IMG Academy in a non-region loss two weeks after that. On Friday, the Red Devils will be running into an Auburn High team that’s been cruising to victory in recent weeks.

The Red Devils do have a big win under their belt from last week — a 54-14 victory over Lee Montgomery that marks their largest margin of victory thus far this season.

In its last game, Auburn High soundly beat the same Opelika team that took Central to overtime before ultimately winning. Two weeks ago, the Tigers won 51-29 and have spent their time since resting and preparing for the final stretch of season.

Auburn High’s explosive offense has been rolling after scoring its lowest point total in the opener, a 17-14 victory over Hoover. Since then, the Tigers haven’t score any less than 31 points and have held their opponents to 14 or less on three occasions.

Etheredge isn’t looking past Central to contemplate what comes next, but he also knows just what it would mean to head home with a win.

“It’s pretty big. I think if you win this one you put yourself in the driver’s seat to win the region championship,” Etheredge said of the game’s implications. “If you don’t win it, then you’re fighting to stay at home for the first round. You want to win this one to try to get home-field advantage all through the playoffs.”