 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Braxton Yerta, George Meyers and Arthur Woods are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Tallassee vs Reeltown 8.18.22

Reeltown running back Arthur Woods (9) runs with the ball against Tallassee on Aug. 18 in Tallassee.

 Adam Sparks /

Braxton Yerta, running back

Chambers Academy

Yerta ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in Chambers Academy’s 56-7 win over Abbeville Christian on Thursday, and he also pulled down two interceptions on defense while recording four tackles.

George Meyers, running back

Lee-Scott

Meyers ran in three touchdowns for Lee-Scott as the Warriors rolled over Bessemer Academy 49-0 on Friday night. Lee-Scott is 7-0 on the season, undefeated in Region 1-AAA.

Arthur Woods, wide receiver/free safety

Reeltown

Woods scored two touchdowns on offense and pulled down an interception on defense as Reeltown rolled over Horseshoe Bend 48-9 on Senior Night.

People are also reading…

East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

You voted:
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert