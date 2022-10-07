Braxton Yurta, George Meyers and Arthur Woods are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Braxton Yurta, running back

Chambers Academy

Yurta ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in Chambers Academy’s 56-7 win over Abbeville Christian on Thursday, and he also pulled down two interceptions on defense while recording four tackles.

George Meyers, running back

Lee-Scott

Meyers ran in three touchdowns for Lee-Scott as the Warriors rolled over Bessemer Academy 49-0 on Friday night. Lee-Scott is 7-0 on the season, undefeated in Region 1-AAA.

Arthur Woods, wide receiver/free safety

Reeltown

Woods scored two touchdowns on offense and pulled down an interception on defense as Reeltown rolled over Horseshoe Bend 48-9 on Senior Night.