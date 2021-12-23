BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s BaKari Dailey sets school record with Tigers

Senior wide receiver BaKari Dailey spent just one season at Auburn High, but it didn’t take long for the coaches to figure out how special of an athlete he was.
In just his second year of playing football and in his only season at Auburn High, the standout athlete set the school record for most catches in a single season. Dailey finished the year with a record-setting 59 receptions for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I was actually shocked,” Dailey said. “I didn’t expect to break the record.
“It was when we played Enterprise for the first time, I heard on the news where they were talking about how I was on track to beating it; I was close to beating it. And I was like, ‘I’ve got an actual chance at beating a record at Auburn.’”
Thanks to Dailey’s record-setting season at wideout, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year.
Dailey was also named second-team all-state in Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
After his mom got a job promotion in Auburn, Dailey and his family moved from Oxford this summer. At Auburn High, Dailey was reunited with head coach Keith Etheredge, who had been the head football coach at Oxford.
And going back to their season together at Oxford, Etheredge knew how hard it was to keep an athlete like Dailey off the field.
His senior season at Auburn was no exception.
“He did a lot of things that just make you stand over there and think, ‘Boy, what would we do without this kid,’” Etheredge laughed. “And if he’s got to be out a couple plays or something like that, you’re sitting there, and you realize, ‘Boy, he does so much for us.’”
Along with his prolific pass-catching ability, Dailey returned punts, ran back kickoffs and even played safety in late-game prevent situations.
The Tigers’ Swiss Army knife incredibly didn’t have his first practice with his new teammates until the first day of school.
Dailey did get to watch practice and meet up with quarterback Clyde Pittman and a few other receivers to toss the ball around, but his offseason work consisted of him working out on his own.
“I set up cones,” Dailey said. “I got a ladder that I normally go through, so I set it up and I did a lot of work on my own. Back in August, before we moved, during the summer, we always played 7-on-7. So I always stayed around football.”
Along with his offseason work, teammates like Brad Harper, Bradyn Joiner and Cam Etheredge helped Dailey out once the year started.
Harper and Joiner helped show him around and showed him what the team did, and Dailey already knew Joiner and Cam, so they all hung out together.
Auburn High came into the season looking to get back to the Class 7A state championship after falling in the title game in 2020.
The Tigers made it to the semifinals of the playoffs before losing to region foe Central 28-17. Auburn High finished the season with a 10-2 record and a 5-1 record in region play.
Despite it not ending the way the team wanted, Dailey enjoyed his record-setting season at his brand new school.
“It was really fun,” Dailey said. “It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be. I thought it would be a little bit harder coming to a whole new school as big as it is and doing what we did, but it was fun.”