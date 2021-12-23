BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s BaKari Dailey sets school record with Tigers

And going back to their season together at Oxford, Etheredge knew how hard it was to keep an athlete like Dailey off the field.

His senior season at Auburn was no exception.

“He did a lot of things that just make you stand over there and think, ‘Boy, what would we do without this kid,’” Etheredge laughed. “And if he’s got to be out a couple plays or something like that, you’re sitting there, and you realize, ‘Boy, he does so much for us.’”

Along with his prolific pass-catching ability, Dailey returned punts, ran back kickoffs and even played safety in late-game prevent situations.

The Tigers’ Swiss Army knife incredibly didn’t have his first practice with his new teammates until the first day of school.

Dailey did get to watch practice and meet up with quarterback Clyde Pittman and a few other receivers to toss the ball around, but his offseason work consisted of him working out on his own.

“I set up cones,” Dailey said. “I got a ladder that I normally go through, so I set it up and I did a lot of work on my own. Back in August, before we moved, during the summer, we always played 7-on-7. So I always stayed around football.”