BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell comes back better than ever after knee injury

Auburn High senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell faced a long road back to the playing field in 2020, but he answered each and every obstacle on his way to an unforgettable season.
Caldwell started the year rehabbing a torn ACL and meniscus before being fully cleared on June 1. He was back to his old self in no time and proved as much during the fall, when he took his game to the next level by throwing for 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for six more scores to help lead the Tigers to the Class 7A state title game.
Thanks to Caldwell’s incredible return from injury and outstanding performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year.
“It was a fun journey back. The ACL and meniscus tear last year was really kind of a setback physically, but it didn't affect me mentally at all. I think it made me stronger if anything,” Caldwell said. “This year has really just meant a lot, being able to play again and play my final year healthy and be able to play like we did as a team. I really had a great time playing this year.”
Caldwell worked his way into a starting role in 2019 after transferring to Auburn from Eufaula, but the injuries he suffered in the Tigers’ game against Central-Phenix City on Oct. 25 ended his season abruptly. Caldwell quickly began what was projected to be a six-to-nine month recovery timeline; throughout it all, he said the hardest part was having to sit still while his teammates went about their business.
Although Caldwell was sidelined, he was by no means taking it easy. Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said Caldwell worked tirelessly rehabbing his knee with the same approach he had during the season, when he went from the Tigers’ backup to their starter.
“He had already kind of faced some disappointment early in the season, and when he got hurt he really carried that same attitude,” Winegarden said. “He had a great dream and a great goal of being a really good player and having a chance to play at the next level, and he wasn't going to let an injury hold him back. It was going to spark his fire to work even harder.”
Caldwell spent the first six weeks in a brace before making progress with his knee’s range of motion. He said he felt himself getting back to full strength around March, which only fueled his work going forward.
By the time the Tigers reconvened for summer workouts, Caldwell felt like his old self. Before too long, he proved he had actually surpassed the quarterback he was before.
Caldwell hit the ground running on the season with an impressive showing in the Tigers’ season opener against Park Crossing in which he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass as part of a 46-28 victory. He was only getting started, as he shined Friday after Friday and helped the Tigers begin the year with nine victories in their first 10 games.
For Caldwell, a key factor in his improvements behind center was knowing the starting job was his to keep.
“It was 100 percent being comfortable where I was at and where I was at playing wise,” Caldwell said. “I had the job and I worked for it, and knowing that I was the guy really helped my comfort level with just playing and getting out there with my guys. Knowing my guys and trusting my o-line and my receivers to make the plays, that's really what helped me settle in this year and have a great year.”
Caldwell’s play was crucial as Auburn won a region title for the first time since 2013, but he wasn’t satisfied there.
The Tigers won their first two playoff games before walking into a semifinals showdown with Central, the team against which Caldwell was injured and the same team Auburn beat 29-28 in the regular season. Caldwell said he told his teammates prior to the rematch that they didn’t play to their full potential in the first meeting, and the chance to face the Red Devils again was something they should take advantage of.
To make a long story short, they did.
Auburn dominated Central with a state title game berth up for grabs, and Caldwell showed out by going 15-of-19 passing for 160 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Tigers were jubilant following the 35-17 victory, and while Caldwell joined in on the celebration he was by no means content.
“After we won that, I told everybody, 'That's not it.' I mean, we wanted to go win that thing. It wasn't just to get to the state championship and then it was over; we had a plan to win the game,” Caldwell said. “After the [Central] game, we were still focused. We understood the win and how big it was, but we were still looking forward to the state championship.”
Caldwell and the Tigers were soon in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium facing off with defending state champ Thompson, which had dominated opponents throughout 2020. Despite the challenge, Caldwell and his teammates stepped up to the moment.
Caldwell played well against the Warriors defense by going 9-of-17 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also took 11 carries for 85 yards and another touchdown, which came on a fourth-and-1 carry in the third quarter when Caldwell was all alone on a 44-yard run that put the Tigers in the driver’s seat to win it all.
Caldwell explained the touchdown run was a read-option play, and once he saw the Thompson defensive end crashing down he kept the ball and bolted down the left sideline.
“I had nothing but green grass. I took off,” Caldwell said.
“He made a great read on it. He saw the open space,” Winegarden said. “It looked really good — him running down that sideline — for sure.”
Caldwell and the Tigers ultimately came up short in a 29-28 thriller, but the senior kept his head up after the game. He thanked his teammates for their efforts throughout the year, and he lauded the Auburn coaching staff as one of the best in Alabama.
With his high school career wrapped up, Caldwell has his attention turned to Jacksonville State. He signed with the Gamecocks in December, explaining he was drawn to Jacksonville being a football town as well as the coaching staff’s drive for their players to be winners in all aspects.
Caldwell is excited about getting to Jacksonville this summer, and true to form he’s already told his college coaches he’s coming to compete from day one. While his attention is set on the future, he expressed how much it’s meant to be a Tiger and how welcoming Auburn has been to himself and his family.
“That's really what helped the most: having really good people around you to welcome you into a town and welcome you to a team,” Caldwell said. “It meant a lot getting the opportunity to play because that's all I really wanted. I came here and got that opportunity around Game 5 in the 2019 season, and I just made the most of it.”