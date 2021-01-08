BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell comes back better than ever after knee injury

Auburn High senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell faced a long road back to the playing field in 2020, but he answered each and every obstacle on his way to an unforgettable season.

Caldwell started the year rehabbing a torn ACL and meniscus before being fully cleared on June 1. He was back to his old self in no time and proved as much during the fall, when he took his game to the next level by throwing for 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for six more scores to help lead the Tigers to the Class 7A state title game.

Thanks to Caldwell’s incredible return from injury and outstanding performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year.

“It was a fun journey back. The ACL and meniscus tear last year was really kind of a setback physically, but it didn't affect me mentally at all. I think it made me stronger if anything,” Caldwell said. “This year has really just meant a lot, being able to play again and play my final year healthy and be able to play like we did as a team. I really had a great time playing this year.”