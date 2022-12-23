BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Opelika’s Gagliano sees offseason work pay off

Erik Speakman joked that he should send Roman Gagliano back.

It was the summer, and Opelika’s head coach was watching Gagliano zip passes around the field in Opelika during offseason workouts. Gagliano was fresh off his sophomore season as starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, and had just gotten back in town after attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.

His throws were so crisp, Speakman joked that he should send Gagliano off to the camp every week — so long as he would come back to suit up for Opelika on Friday nights.

In all seriousness, it was the work Gagliano put in not just at the Manning Passing Academy but throughout the offseason which led him to have a much-improved season as a junior in 2022, leading him to be named Breakthrough Player of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

“I think it was just the work we put in,” Gagliano said of his rising success.

He proved it in the opening game of the season: Down seven in the final minutes against Callaway (Ga.), Gagliano converted a fourth down with his arm on a pass down to the four-yard line, and after a running back punched in the touchdown, Gagliano threw the game-winning pass on the two-point conversion to lift Opelika to a 29-28 win and start the season with a bang.

Gagliano finished the season 1,488 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns on 119-of-228 passing.

Opelika and Gagliano were faced with the challenge of moving from Class 6A to Class 7A this season, but Gagliano’s numbers didn’t regress — they improved.

“He’s always had a strong arm. He’s always been a big kid. I think a lot of it was just learning how to control some of that, to put some touch on his passes versus just throwing fastballs all over the field,” Speakman said. “And of course, kids were able to catch the ball and his accuracy improved over the offseason and knowledge of the game, and probably the speed of the game too, slowing down from when he was a sophomore the year before.”

Opelika’s season was highlighted by a win for the record books on Sept. 9, when the Bulldogs beat then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City 17-14 in overtime.

The Bulldogs missed the playoffs after two one-score region losses to close the season, but with Gagliano returning for his senior season and third year as starter next year, Opelika will look to get into the Class 7A playoffs for the first time.

“This year wasn’t bad,” Gagliano said. “You know, moving up to 7A, I think we handled it pretty well. A lot of things we could’ve done better, but I think we did all we could.”

As for the passing academy, Gagliano said he was grouped with Jordan Palmer, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, and he said the experience was invaluable. He said he still uses the warmup he learned there every day.

“Going to the Manning Camp, I guess it just kind of solidifies what we already try teach, and probably to a whole different level with the quality of teachers and counselors,” Speakman said. “It probably just reinforces what we try to do here, and I think a lot of how he played was just his confidence level going to a camp like that and seeing that he can play. That obviously helped him.”

But what’s more than that, Gagliano saw the film study he did all offseason pay off on the field. The game slowed down for him, he said — a testament to his comfort level rising as a quarterback going from sophomore season to junior season, and also his study which led him to anticipate where defenders would be more often. “Just watching the film and getting it in my brain what goes on, it was huge,” he said.

It’s also a testament to his work and the work of Opelika quarterbacks coach Tommy Traylor that Gagliano got more comfortable on the field in 2022 even though Opelika moved to Class 7A.

“It was probably that Callaway game, the opening game of the season, where he was able to really stretch the field both ways, vertically and horizontally, with such a strong arm,” Speakman said on when he saw the improvements from Gagliano. “He’s such a big kid that has such a big upside, and then has really just kind of learned how to play the position a little bit over the offseason, and I really look forward to him going into his senior season.”

Now, Gagliano and the Bulldogs look for another breakthrough in 2023 — possibly breaking through into those playoffs.

“I’m really excited about next year, what we’ve got at the program and at the school,” Gagliano said.