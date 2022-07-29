‘Bring these communities together’: Lanett football introduces Kickoff Classic

Bringing four teams to one stadium, Lanett football is hosting a new Kickoff Classic on opening weekend on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Loachapoka and LaFayette are joining in to play against each other at 4 p.m. Central that Saturday at Lanett’s Morgan-Washburne Stadium. Lanett will then play Notasulga at 6:15 p.m. Central.

It’ll be the season opener for all four teams. There’ll also be a battle of the bands as part of the festivities.

High school football teams across the area are gearing up for fall camp, with some having the opportunity to open camp already if they didn’t run spring practices.

“We just wanted to bring these communities together to enjoy some football on a Saturday,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said this week, speaking at the High School Media Days event organized by Fox Sports The Game 910 AM and 1310 AM.

“A lot of games are going to be played on Friday. It’ll give a lot of people an opportunity to come and see four teams play,” Story went on. “I’m pretty sure by us being so local we’ll have a really large crowd, and that’s what we want. We want to enjoy, relax, and play high school football.”

Lanett’s Kickoff Classic will feature four of the area’s most storied small-school programs, and feature the teams from two historic rivalries — albeit with the matchups shuffled. Lanett and LaFayette both compete in Region 3-2A and will play their rivalry game in league play later this season. Loachapoka and Notasulga both compete in Region 4-1A and will play out the Battle of Highway 14 later this year.

First, though, Notasulga, the winners of 10 games last season, will look to challenge the perennial power in Lanett. Lanett won state titles in 2017 and 2019 and last year made it to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Notasulga will seek its first win over Lanett in series history, as Lanett leads the all-time series 11-0.

Meanwhile in the opener, the game between Loachapoka and LaFayette will see a battle between two programs led by third-year coaches both looking to get their teams back into the postseason after making it last year. Loachapoka is coached by Reco Newton and LaFayette is coached by Juan Williams.

LaFayette leads the all-time series against Loachapoka 12-8. The teams played every year from 2006 to 2017 but haven’t played since then.

The Kickoff Classic could be a celebration of the bounce-back of the Lanett program: A devastating fire in February 2021 destroyed Lanett’s fieldhouse and much of its athletics equipment. Throughout last season, Lanett worked out in a weight room fashioned in a local church which donated its space to the Panthers.

Later this season, the Lanett-LaFayette rivalry game is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Lanett. The Loachapoka-Notasulga rivalry game is scheduled for Sept. 16 in Loachapoka.