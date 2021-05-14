Bulldogs make big plays as Opelika caps spring with scrimmage

Senior defensive back Chaney Thomas ran back a pick-six for Red to end the opening series, marking the first of three interceptions by the defenses on the night. Not to be outdone, the offenses pieced together their own big plays, the longest being an 87-yard touchdown pass from JT McArdle to Jayden Stinson for a Red touchdown in the second quarter.

Roman Gagliano and Bryce Speakman also both threw touchdown passes of their own in the first half. Taylor Love broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run for the Red team for the game’s first offensive touchdown, and for the Black, Christian Wright scored the team’s first touchdown on a 30-yard reception from Gagliano.

Early in the second quarter, Jamori Thomas took a short pass from Bryce Speakman and raced with it the rest of the way for a 56-yard touchdown connection for the Red team.

“Last year, we didn’t even get a spring, so this year it was really good,” Erik Speakman said of the progress he’s seen from his team. This spring was different for Opelika in a lot of ways, with the spring game included, with this marking the first time the team has run an intrasquad scrimmage instead of a jamboree with another opponent. Doing that, though, allowed the coaches to control the game more and make sure they get to see some things they need to see, the coach said.