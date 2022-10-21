Buster Coker, Cortez Cooks and Kejuan Green and are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Cortez Cooks, running back

Loachapoka

Cooks, who is only in the eighth grade, scored long rushing touchdowns on his only two carries of the game in Loachapoka's 40-6 home win over Billingsley. The young cornerback also came down with an interception on defense in the victory.

Kejuan Green, running back

Lanett

Green took eight carries for 127 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night in Lanett's 52-0 home win over Barbour County. The sophomore's four-touchdown performance went a long way in the Panthers getting a blowout victory that secured a spot in the playoffs.

Buster Coker, running back

Chambers Academy

Coker was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball in Chambers Academy's 42-7 home win over Hooper Academy. He rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and had four tackles on defense, as the Rebels won their seventh straight game of the season.