 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Buster Coker, Cortez Cooks and Kejuan Green and are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Billingsley vs Loachapoka high school football - 2022

The Loachapoka Indian's take the field prior to the Billingsley vs Loachapoka game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Cortez Cooks, running back

Loachapoka

Cooks, who is only in the eighth grade, scored long rushing touchdowns on his only two carries of the game in Loachapoka's 40-6 home win over Billingsley. The young cornerback also came down with an interception on defense in the victory.

Kejuan Green, running back

Lanett

Green took eight carries for 127 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night in Lanett's 52-0 home win over Barbour County. The sophomore's four-touchdown performance went a long way in the Panthers getting a blowout victory that secured a spot in the playoffs.

Buster Coker, running back

Chambers Academy

People are also reading…

Coker was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball in Chambers Academy's 42-7 home win over Hooper Academy. He rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and had four tackles on defense, as the Rebels won their seventh straight game of the season.

East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

You voted:
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert