Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Reeltown vs Tallassee

Tallassee's Josh Griffin (19) stops for a selfie with Jalyn Daniels (3) after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Caleb Nix, quarterback

Central-Phenix City

Nix capped off a spectacular regular season with another incredible outing for the Red Devils. Nix threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns to help Central top Oxford and enter the Class 7A playoffs with an undefeated record.

Antavious Woody, running back/defensive lineman

LaFayette

Woody is usually known more for his play on the line, but the Florida State commit made his presence known with the ball in his hands Thursday. Woody had six carries for 108 yards and also had eight tackles in LaFayette's shutout victory over Beulah.

Jalyn Daniels, running back

Tallassee

Daniels came through in a crucial non-region game against Carroll. The senior took 11 carries 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

