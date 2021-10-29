Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Caleb Nix, quarterback
Central-Phenix City
Nix capped off a spectacular regular season with another incredible outing for the Red Devils. Nix threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns to help Central top Oxford and enter the Class 7A playoffs with an undefeated record.
Antavious Woody, running back/defensive lineman
LaFayette
Woody is usually known more for his play on the line, but the Florida State commit made his presence known with the ball in his hands Thursday. Woody had six carries for 108 yards and also had eight tackles in LaFayette's shutout victory over Beulah.
Jalyn Daniels, running back
Tallassee
Daniels came through in a crucial non-region game against Carroll. The senior took 11 carries 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' victory.