Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Lee-Scott

Lee-Scott's Tate McKelvey runs with the ball against Glenwood during the Warriors' win over the Gators on Friday in Auburn.

 Justin Lee/

Jo Jo Hendrix, quarterback

Chambers Academy

Hendrix put together a flawless night through the air for the Rebels, completing all six of his pass attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns in just the first quarter of a 49-0 region win over Springwood.

Tate McKelvey, quarterback/wide receiver

Chambers Academy

McKelvey did it all for Lee-Scott in its upset win over No. 3 Glenwood. The versatile senior was used as a passer, rusher and receiver, putting up 152 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 23-22 victory.

Caleb Nix, quarterback

Central-Phenix City

Nix led the way for the Red Devils' offense in the annual Backyard Brawl against rival Smiths Station, passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-0 home victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
