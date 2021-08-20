Callaway’s late field goal ends Opelika’s hopes in thriller

After overcoming a slow start offensively and matching Callaway step for step in the second half of Friday’s game, the Opelika Bulldogs needed to make a few plays late to get the upper hand.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it was the Cavaliers who found success with the game on the line.
Callaway kicker Blake Eubanks’ 29-yard field goal with two seconds left pushed the Cavaliers to a three-point lead over the Bulldogs in the game’s final seconds. The Cavaliers added to their great fortunes on the game’s final play by returning a fumble for a score to hand Opelika a disappointing 30-21 loss.
Opelika (0-1) looked to be in position late to grab the game, but the Cavaliers made a few game-changing plays to steal the Bulldogs’ momentum.
The Bulldogs seemed set to take the lead late in the fourth quarter when an Opelika pass was tipped and intercepted by Cam Smith, who gave Callaway (1-0) great field position at the Opelika 44. The Cavaliers quickly went to work, as quarterback DeShun Coleman hit Chase Childs for a 17-yard reception to help the Cavaliers get in field-goal range.
Callaway prepared to send out Eubanks, who had an earlier field goal fall short in the game’s opening quarter while rain soaked the players and fans alike. This time, his aim proved true to leave the Bulldogs in total desperation mode.
With little hope remaining, Opelika attempted a series of laterals on the ensuing kickoff, but Callaway’s Jarvis Parks found the football and took it to the end zone for one more Callaway score.
The dramatic final seconds were dismal ones for the Bulldogs, which had roared to life in the second half.
Opelika started slow offensively, but those early issues were well forgotten by the time the third quarter arrived.
Jarell Stinson got things going for Opelika with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game, and after a long Callaway touchdown pass he came back late in the quarter. Stinson caught a pass from Jackson Bates and simply would not be denied, as he bowled over multiple Callaway defenders on his way to a 22-yard touchdown reception to tie the game.
Callaway broke the tie with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down early in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs punched back. Shawn Jones ran the ensuing kickoff 75 yards, after which Kaden Cooper scampered 15 yards for an easy score.
Jones’ touchdown tied the game 21-21 with 8:24 to go and set up the wild final few minutes of action.
The combination of the rain and Friday’s game being the season opener made for some sloppy play on both sides in the first half.
Explosive plays were hard to come by for either side, but Callaway took advantage early. Coleman fired a screen pass to Carlos Billingslea, who made the catch, saw a hole and bolted upfield for a 45-yard reception.
The Coleman-to-Billingslea connection left Opelika down 7-0 with 6:55 to go in the first quarter. It was a deficit that held into halftime.
The Bulldogs, which were breaking in a number of new starters, struggled mightily to get going offensively against a stout Cavaliers defense. Opelika’s first four drives ended with three-and-outs, but the Bulldogs’ defense held firm to ensure the game stayed tight.
Opelika’s biggest spark in the first half came with just over a minute to go until the intermission.
The Bulldogs went from content to creative after Stinson took a carry from the Opelika 13-yard line and found 13 yards worth of running room. Two plays later, Bates fired down the left sideline toward Grady Bynum, who went up against a Callaway defender and somehow made the catch for a 36-yard gain.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that momentum was short-lived.
Bates seemed to draw the defense offsides and spiked the ball in anticipation for a flag, but it never came — effectively stopping the clock but wasting a down. Bates was nearly sacked on the next play and fumbled in the chaos, and while Opelika recovered the play cost the team valuable seconds as well as two yards.
Bates fired down the left sideline again but the ball fell incomplete, leaving one second left until halftime. Bates bided his time then lofted the ball to the right corner of the end zone, where a Callaway defender came down with the pick.
The interception — which followed two first-half fumbles when the rain was still a factor — was an unfortunate yet fitting close to the first 24 minutes of action for the Bulldogs.
Opelika returns to action Friday when it hosts Auburn High.
Callaway 30, Opelika 21CAL — 7 0 7 16 — 30
OPE — 0 0 14 7 — 21
1st Quarter
CAL—Carlos Billingslea 45 reception from DeShun Coleman (XP good), 6:55
3rd Quarter
OPE — Stinson 10 run (XP good), 7:55
CAL — Quenderious Redding 67 reception from Coleman (XP good), 6:54
OPE — Jarell Stinson 22 reception from Jackson Bates (XP good), 2:59
4th Quarter
CAL — Kier Jackson 1 run (XP good), 8:45
OPE — Kaden Cooper 15 run (XP good), 8:24
CAL — Blake Eubanks 42 field goal, 0:02