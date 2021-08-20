Callaway’s late field goal ends Opelika’s hopes in thriller

Explosive plays were hard to come by for either side, but Callaway took advantage early. Coleman fired a screen pass to Carlos Billingslea, who made the catch, saw a hole and bolted upfield for a 45-yard reception.

The Coleman-to-Billingslea connection left Opelika down 7-0 with 6:55 to go in the first quarter. It was a deficit that held into halftime.

The Bulldogs, which were breaking in a number of new starters, struggled mightily to get going offensively against a stout Cavaliers defense. Opelika’s first four drives ended with three-and-outs, but the Bulldogs’ defense held firm to ensure the game stayed tight.

Opelika’s biggest spark in the first half came with just over a minute to go until the intermission.

The Bulldogs went from content to creative after Stinson took a carry from the Opelika 13-yard line and found 13 yards worth of running room. Two plays later, Bates fired down the left sideline toward Grady Bynum, who went up against a Callaway defender and somehow made the catch for a 36-yard gain.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that momentum was short-lived.