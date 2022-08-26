Cam Dooley, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Davaioun Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Cam Dooley, quarterback

Valley

Dooley was responsible for all three touchdowns in Valley's 19-0 rivalry win at Lanett. Dooley had an opening 13-yard touchdown run, a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-long and a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Rams. He finished with 185 yards of total offense.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, running back

Loachapoka

Satterwhite starred on both sides of the ball in Loachapoka's 20-6 win over Beulah. He rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on offense — bringing his total to five scores in the first two weeks of the season — while also coming down with two interceptions on defense.

Davaioun "DV" Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams was a road warrior on offense for Auburn High in its 31-21 region win at Enterprise. The Tigers' running back carried the ball 21 times, including multiple third- and fourth-down conversions, for 185 yards and a touchdown.