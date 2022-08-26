 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cam Dooley, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Davaioun Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Lanett vs Valley

Valley quarterback Cam'ron Dooley (1) drags the Lanett defense into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Cam Dooley, quarterback

Valley

Dooley was responsible for all three touchdowns in Valley's 19-0 rivalry win at Lanett. Dooley had an opening 13-yard touchdown run, a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-long and a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Rams. He finished with 185 yards of total offense.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, running back

Loachapoka

Satterwhite starred on both sides of the ball in Loachapoka's 20-6 win over Beulah. He rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on offense — bringing his total to five scores in the first two weeks of the season — while also coming down with two interceptions on defense.

Davaioun "DV" Williams, running back

Auburn High

People are also reading…

Williams was a road warrior on offense for Auburn High in its 31-21 region win at Enterprise. The Tigers' running back carried the ball 21 times, including multiple third- and fourth-down conversions, for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert