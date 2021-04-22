 Skip to main content
Cannon’s arm delivers Central-Phenix City area title in win over Auburn High
PREP BASEBALL

  • Updated
  • 0
CEN SMITHS BASE

Central-Phenix City pitcher Will Cannon stands on the mound during the Red Devils’ home area game against Smiths Station on April 7 in Phenix City.

 JORDAN D. HILL,

Central-Phenix City pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the second inning, and it was all the Red Devils needed to clinch the area championship in a 1-0 win over Auburn High on Thursday in Phenix City.

Will Cannon fired 10 strikeouts in the win for Central. Auburn High’s Matthew Rhodes pitched admirably in the pitchers’ duel, giving up only the one run in another complete game.

Central’s Brody Capps hit the game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the second to win the championship.

Central will take the first-place seed out of Area 4-7A into the state playoffs. Auburn High will take the area’s runner-up seed into the postseason.

Both will cross with opponents from Area 1-7A in the first round of the playoffs.

Auburn High put two on via walks in the top of the fourth, but that proved to be the Tigers’ best chance going against Cannon’s outstanding effort. Cannon got out of that inning with a strikeout.

Smiths Station missed the postseason as the third-place finisher in the area, though all three finished as top-10 teams in the final Class 7A rankings by the ASWA. Smiths Station went 1-3 in area, while Auburn High went 2-2 and Central won it 3-1.

The first two games in each series between the teams counted toward the area standings, while the finales counted for tiebreakers if needed.

Auburn High’s big 7-2 win over Central on Wednesday punched the Tigers’ ticket into the playoffs. That meant Thursday’s game only determined the area champion and playoff seeding.

Central entered Thursday ranked No. 2 in the state, while Auburn High entered No. 4 and Smiths Station was No. 8.

