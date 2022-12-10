Carr scores 23, Auburn High beats Shades Valley

Ja Carr scored 23 points and the Auburn High boys team topped Shades Valley 67-53 in Oxford on Saturday at Larry Davidson Classic.
Three Tigers scored in double figures. After Carr, Tabari Allen scored 11 points and Adam Gonia scored 10 points. Griffin McLean pitched in another seven.
The Tigers are now 12-1 and will host the Reindeer Games on Friday and Saturday.
The win over Shades Valley on Saturday followed a 72-41 win over Saint James on Friday on the road. Carr scored 16 points and dished four assists in that one. Allen neared a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. McLean had 10 points and Dash Thomas and Brian Kim both scored eight points each.