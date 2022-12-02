Carr scores 33, Auburn High boys win in Georgia

The Auburn High boys basketball team traveled to Georgia and came back with a win Friday night, besting Hardaway in Columbus, Ga., 70-62.

Ja Carr had 33 points in the win. Adam Gonia had another nine points.

Friday’s win was the second win in two nights for Auburn High. The Tigers topped Brewbaker Tech 81-37 on Thursday at home. The Tigers saw 12 of their 14 players score in that win. Carr scored 16 points and TJ Autrey scored 10 points in that one.