BOYS BASKETBALL

Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika

Auburn-Opelika boys basketball 1.13.23

Auburn's Ja Carr (1) drives past Opelika's Stephen Knight (2) on Friday at Opelika High School.

The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika.

Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season.

Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The Tigers' Tabari Allen recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Auburn High held a slim 16-15 lead over Opelika at the end of the first quarter, but ballooned the lead to 35-20 by halftime.

Auburn High never looked back from there, leading 58-41 at the end of the third quarter.

For Auburn High, Adam Gonia added another 11 points and Dash Thomas scored another eight points.

Opelika's Mekhiron Brock scored 25 points for the Bulldogs. Stephen Knight scored 17 points for Opelika.

Auburn High next hosts Ben Russell on Tuesday.

