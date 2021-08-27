Central dominates Eufaula for revenge win

PHENIX CITY — There would be no thriller between Central-Phenix City and Eufaula. The Red Devils would tell a different story in this season’s matchup defeating the Tigers in dominating fashion, 33-0.

The win avenged a 38-36 loss for Central to Eufaula in a shootout last season, but Red Devils head coach Patrick Nix said that this game was not a revenge game. “Every game better be circled on our calendar and our schedule in order to win them,” said Nix. “Our goal is to come out and get better every week and win the game.”

Central quarterback Caleb Nix was quick to get things started for the Red Devils, setting up a first-and-goal situation with a 23-yard pass to Marquevious Terry. On the next play, Nix would find Karmello English for a 2-yard touchdown toss for the Red Devils’ first score of the night.

On Central’s second possession, Nix and company failed to convert on fourth down as Nix’s pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage — but the Red Devil defense continued to dominate Eufaula, forcing a fumble and a turnover of its own, giving the ball right back to the Red Devil offense.

Central capitalized on the fumble as Jaimel Johnson ran through Tiger defenders for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter.