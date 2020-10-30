Central falls in overtime to Oxford in one last wake-up call before playoffs

Oxford’s Trey Higgins threw the game-winning pass on a pressure-packed two-point conversion in overtime, and Central-Phenix City got struck with one more wake-up call before the playoffs on Friday night on the road.

Oxford won 32-31 in overtime. Central fell to 6-4 to close the regular season before a long ride back south.

Higgins hit teammate Warren Britt on the do-or-die two-point play, to cap a battle between powerhouses heard over the radio airwaves on Central’s MIXLR broadcast. Higgins connected with Camden Etheredge a breath earlier on a 20-yard touchdown, which countered Joseph McKay’s touchdown earlier in overtime. Then Oxford put it all on the line going for two.

Central led most of the game, and led 21-3 in the third quarter. Oxford, the top-ranked team in Class 6A and a title contender in its classification, punched back later in the second half. Higgins threw all four of his touchdown passes after halftime.

His third capped the Oxford comeback with 2:35 left in regulation, helping to put Oxford up 24-21 and erase that Central lead.