Central falls in overtime to Oxford in one last wake-up call before playoffs

Oxford’s Trey Higgins threw the game-winning pass on a pressure-packed two-point conversion in overtime, and Central-Phenix City got struck with one more wake-up call before the playoffs on Friday night on the road.
Oxford won 32-31 in overtime. Central fell to 6-4 to close the regular season before a long ride back south.
Higgins hit teammate Warren Britt on the do-or-die two-point play, to cap a battle between powerhouses heard over the radio airwaves on Central’s MIXLR broadcast. Higgins connected with Camden Etheredge a breath earlier on a 20-yard touchdown, which countered Joseph McKay’s touchdown earlier in overtime. Then Oxford put it all on the line going for two.
Central led most of the game, and led 21-3 in the third quarter. Oxford, the top-ranked team in Class 6A and a title contender in its classification, punched back later in the second half. Higgins threw all four of his touchdown passes after halftime.
His third capped the Oxford comeback with 2:35 left in regulation, helping to put Oxford up 24-21 and erase that Central lead.
The Red Devils came right back, though, marching down the field in the final two minutes. Trey Miles, the Red Devils’ dual-threat quarterback, helped convert a big fourth-down play and ultimately got Central down inside the Oxford 10-yard line. It was there that Miles had to step out of the game for a breather, per the radio broadcast, after using his legs to push Central down the field, and with him seemingly gassed, the Central offense couldn’t quite muster the late touchdown in the red zone. Noah Pell drilled the field goal to send the game to overtime instead.
McKay scored on the first play of overtime to put Central ahead, but upset-minded Oxford had the chance to play for the win by going for two on the ensuing series. Oxford was aided by a personal foul call on Central which gave Oxford a fresh set of downs on the Yellow Jackets’ overtime series. Playing with house money, Oxford pushed all its chips in on the conversion.
Central, which entered Friday ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, now enters the playoffs after one more jarring loss. Central opened the season with a loss to powerhouse Hoover, 45-35, before that game seemingly carried over to a non-district loss at Eufaula a week later, 38-36, in the first two games for the program under new head coach Patrick Nix.
Later in region play, Central fell in another one-point thriller, 29-28, to Auburn High, as the Tigers unseated the Red Devils at the top of Region 2-7A.
Two of Central’s losses have come by one point each, with another coming by two points.
Central will host Fairhope in the first round of the state playoffs next Friday.
Oxford 32, Central-Phenix City 31
C — 7 7 7 3 7 — 31
O — 0 3 13 8 8 — 32
First quarter
C — Karmello English 11 pass from Trey Miles (Noah Pell kick), 0:16.
Second quarter
C — Karmello English 44 pass from Trey Miles (Noah Pell kick), 10:21.
O — 29 field goal, 4:53.
Third quarter
C — TJ Parker fumble return (Noah Pell kick), 10:06.
O — Roc Taylor 36 pass from Trey Higgins (conversion no good), 2:51.
O — Warren Britt 12 pass from Trey Higgins (kick good), 0:00.
Fourth quarter
O — Camden Etheredge 22 pass from Trey Higgins (conversion good), 2:35.
C — Noal Pell 24 field goal, 0:13.
Overtime
C — Joseph McKay 10 run (Noah Pell kick).
O — Camden Etheridge 20 pass from Trey Higgins (Warren Britt pass from Trey Higgins).
