Central-Phenix City alum Jackson Meeks making most of freshman season at Georgia

Despite being a true freshman at Georgia, former Central-Phenix City wide receiver Jackson Meeks is doing everything he can to make an impact for the Bulldogs.

Meeks will be back in east Alabama on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for another edition of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. This year's face-off against Auburn will be the first for Meeks, who signed with the Bulldogs as a three-star prospect after wowing during his time as a Red Devil.

The task of finding playing time on one of the nation's top-ranked teams is a difficult one, but Meeks has made the most of the start to his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Meeks has appeared in four of the Bulldogs' first five games and has had two receptions for 17 yards, his first being an 11-yard catch against Vanderbilt on Sept. 25. He's also contributed on special teams for Georgia and recorded two tackles.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Meeks' athleticism caught the attention of the Bulldogs' coaching staff last fall, when Georgia offered him on the heels of a game against Hoover in which he had 13 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Since he's arrived in Athens, Meeks has done his part to impress his new head coach.