Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen in position to start for Alabama offensive line

BIRMINGHAM — Former Central-Phenix City standout Javion Cohen is in great shape to make an impact at Alabama this fall.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed Cohen during Wednesday’s session of SEC Media Days. Saban spoke highly of the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Cohen and explained the sophomore is in position to start on the Crimson Tide’s line.
“Javion Cohen has developed very nicely and most likely will be a starter, is a starter on our team probably even now,” Saban said. “If he continues to do his job well, he'll be a starting probably left guard on our team. He's done really well in school. He's been a good person. He's worked hard, so we're very pleased.”
Cohen faced an uphill battle as a true freshman with the Crimson Tide last fall, but despite the challenge he worked his way into considerable playing time. He appeared in five games in 2020 and earned SEC All-Freshman honors.
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis also shared positive feedback about Cohen’s progress.
“So far man, I love his technique. He’s growing also, man,” Mathis said. “Like I said, a lot of these young guys are coming along, and I’m loving the way they’re forming out. Like I’ve said, come fall camp I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table.”
Cohen came to Alabama with a reputation of already being one of the best offensive lineman in the state.
Cohen was a three-year starter at Central and did his part in helping the team make consecutive trips to the AHSAA Class 7A state title game, which included winning the championship in 2018. He earned first team All-State and first team All-Area honors as a senior and was pivotal in the Red Devils winning 12 games while averaging 37.1 points per game.
“His specialty probably is more or less pass blocking. He’s been able to block off the edge with his stability on his feet. He’s got tremendous feet. He’s really developed as an o-lineman over the past two years,” former Central head coach Jamey DuBose said at the time. “He’s been a good player for us. He’s a kid who brings a lot of excitement to the program.”
Cohen, who was a four-star recruit, initially committed to South Carolina, flipped to Auburn then committed to Alabama in December 2019.