Central-Phenix City alum Javion Cohen in position to start for Alabama offensive line

BIRMINGHAM — Former Central-Phenix City standout Javion Cohen is in great shape to make an impact at Alabama this fall.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed Cohen during Wednesday’s session of SEC Media Days. Saban spoke highly of the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Cohen and explained the sophomore is in position to start on the Crimson Tide’s line.

“Javion Cohen has developed very nicely and most likely will be a starter, is a starter on our team probably even now,” Saban said. “If he continues to do his job well, he'll be a starting probably left guard on our team. He's done really well in school. He's been a good person. He's worked hard, so we're very pleased.”

Cohen faced an uphill battle as a true freshman with the Crimson Tide last fall, but despite the challenge he worked his way into considerable playing time. He appeared in five games in 2020 and earned SEC All-Freshman honors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis also shared positive feedback about Cohen’s progress.

“So far man, I love his technique. He’s growing also, man,” Mathis said. “Like I said, a lot of these young guys are coming along, and I’m loving the way they’re forming out. Like I’ve said, come fall camp I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table.”