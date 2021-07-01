Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross is launching his own custom merchandise

Former Central-Phenix City wide receiver Justyn Ross is taking full advantage of the NCAA’s new rules regarding name, image and likeness.
Ross announced Thursday he is launching his own custom merchandise through The Players Trunk, a website that allows athletes to sell their merchandise, gear and collectibles. Ross’ options include a t-shirt and a hoodie, which each feature his name in bold, his autograph and his likeness in a white and orange uniform.
Excited to team up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with my own custom merch. Stay tuned throughout the year for more!!! Go support 💯💯 Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/CH2RTgZksx— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) July 1, 2021
Ross is entering his senior season this fall with high expectations after his career was in jeopardy in 2020.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross was considered one of the nation’s top wide receivers when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced on June 1 that Ross would be out after an X-ray discovered he had a congenital fusion condition that required surgery, which Ross underwent later that week.
“What I can say — and the frustrating thing — is Justyn is great. He can run, jump, do back flips, dunk a basketball. He’s had no issues, but because of the X-ray it showed up. The longer he went in his football career it would have showed up eventually, but because of the X-ray it showed up now,” Swinney said per Clemson247. “He has a little bit of a bulging disk as well, and that’s an issue. There have been many people who play with a surgical fusion, but we don’t know anyone that has played with a surgical and congenital. It created some questions for our medical people. We have spent a lot of time and doctors have done a wonderful job trying to get the best information. One of the top neurosurgeons in the country, who is one of the main NFL guys, has stepped up and really been great in the process with Justyn.
“We’re staying positive and hopeful, but there is no guarantee he can play football again. But Justyn is doing great. He’s in great spirits, and so is his mom [Charay Franklin]. They’ve been great.”
Ross ultimately came back from the surgery and is expected to return to form this season.
Ross further established himself as one of Clemson’s top receiving targets in 2019, as he reeled in a team-high 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns to help pace a Tigers team that averaged just under 44 points per game and played in the program’s fourth national championship game in the last five years.
Ross’ sophomore performance followed a debut season in 2019 that ended with the ultimate bang.
After working his way into the lineup as the year went along, Ross became a star as the Tigers pummeled Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals then decimated No. 1 Alabama in the title game. His performance against the Crimson Tide — one of the in-state schools he passed on when he committed to Clemson in February 2018 — was otherworldly, as he reeled in six catches for 153 yards and one touchdown to help hand Alabama a 44-16 defeat.
Ross ended his freshman season with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ross came to Clemson as a four-star receiver and the state of Alabama’s top recruit thanks to an incredible run at Central. He wasted little time in becoming a star for the Red Devils, and he ended his time in high school by putting together a season in which he had 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ross’ play for Central in 2017 helped the Red Devils average 47.1 points per game and reach the Class 7A state semifinals.
“I think once he really gets into a football mindset where it’s 365 days out of the year with proper training, proper nutrition, proper lifting, proper speed training and proper development, I think you’re fixing to see a guy that’s unbelievable,” former Central head coach Jamey DuBose said prior to Ross’ senior year. “I think that you’re going to have somebody that has something you watch on your TV on Sundays.”